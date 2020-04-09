‘Don’t you love us?’ Millennials say their parents are making them feel guilty for turning down invitations to come over for Passover and Easter

caption Erin McDowell, an Insider reporter, set the table before a virtual dinner party. This Passover and Easter, many millennials will be setting tables away from their parents and loved ones too. source Erin McDowell/Insider

Some millennials are refusing to visit their parents for Passover and Easter in order to continue to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

But some parents see the decision as extreme and even selfish, causing rifts in families when they’re supposed to come together.

The conflict is especially tough because families can’t plan on a time when they’re sure they’ll be able to see each other again. Plus, everyone’s heightened awareness of mortality makes time together seem even more precious.

Experts recommend reminding yourself feelings, unlike serious illness, can heal, and promising to make up for lost time when it’s safe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pre-coronavirus, Ruby De Santiago saw her parents, who live six minutes away, on a daily basis.

Her big, Latin family gathered for family dinners four to five times a week, and went all-out to celebrate birthdays, quinceañeras, and weddings, often with their extended family of more than 120 – all of whom live in Northwest Arkansas.

Outside of Christmas, Easter has been the biggest deal of all. “In my 32 years of life, I have never missed Easter dinner with my family,” De Santiago, a technical product manager and single mom, told Insider.

So when her dad called to invite her over for the holiday this year, it was with a heavy heart that De Santiago declined. She’s immunocompromised, her son has health issues, and she knows her siblings come and go from their parents’ house as they please. Plus, her dad has health problems of his own.

Attending Easter is just too much of a risk for the whole family’s health while so much of the coronavirus pandemic remains unknown, she reasoned. Her father took offense.

“He said, ‘En serio no nos podemos ver?’ – ‘Seriously, we can’t see each other? Doesn’t this feel a bit extreme? I miss you and my grandson. We won’t hug and will keep a distance. Don’t you love us?'” she recalls. “It broke my heart.”

Similar scenes are playing out across the country: Millennials are declining their parents’ Passover and Easter invitations out of love, but doing so is causing a rift at the very time families are supposed to be coming together.

The conflict is especially tough because, with no clear end of the pandemic in sight, families can’t comfort each other with a future birthday or holiday they know they’ll all be able to attend.

And, as the virus heightens millennials’ awareness of their parents mortality, they have to fight the natural instinct to want to maximize time with older generations.

Insider talked to millennials embroiled in similar struggles, and mental health professionals on how to deal.

‘To think all I did for you as a child’

Declining Passover with his mom and sister was only the latest blow Daniel, a 28-year-old in California, delivered to his family.

Weeks ago, he refused to help his mom move, reasoning that she, as someone in a high-risk category for severe illness, should stay in place, which was a possibility, until the coronavirus threat passed. Plus, Daniel is on immunosuppressing drugs for an autoimmune disorder and wanted to keep himself safe by locking in place, too.

“When my mom caught wind of me not being willing to drive across state lines and help her move, she said, ‘I heard you’re not going to help your mother. To think of all the times I helped you as a child,'” Daniel, whose last name is omitted as to not hurt his family further, told Insider. “I was shocked.”

The dialogue in Hebra Rush’s family isn’t so sharp, but rooted in a similarly mismatched perspective.

The public school teacher in Takoma Park, Maryland, continues to turn down her parents’ offers to take care of her two young children. They’re staying in a vacation mountain home just over an hour away and, unlike Rush – who’s teaching her own kids as well as her students while her husband, an essential worker, continues to go to the office a few times a week – have time and energy on their side.

“I could not live with myself if one of the kids was an asymptomatic carrier or became symptomatic during the time that either of them were in my parent’s care,” Rush told Insider. “My dad says, ‘If something happens it’s not your fault,’ which is ridiculous because it would be exactly my fault.”

Her parents are particularly upset about her decision’s affect on their Passover plans. “It took them a long time to accept that we would not be doing a family Seder this year,” Rush said.

Mental health experts say reminding yourself why you’re making the decision can help

Since the coronavirus began invading the US, it’s caused a generational divide between millennials and boomers in many domains, Business Insider previously reported.

The older generation, in general, isn’t as anxious about their health, despite being statistically more vulnerable to severe illness from the disease. Millennials are worrying for them. Boomers are also not physical distancing as diligently as millennials, perhaps because they’re not as comfortable using technology to stay connected.

The current holiday season is only highlighting how these divides affect families.

Mental health professionals recommend younger generations remind themselves why they’re making the hard decision to stay physically away from their parents.

“You’re doing it because you really do love those people and care about them and wanting to protect them,” Timothy Strauman, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University, said in a webcast for journalists March 8.

“You probably won’t agree on the best strategies. You probably won’t agree on everything, but it’s possible to get through this by focusing on ‘everything I’m doing, I’m doing too care for myself, to care for the people that I love.”

Terrie Moffitt, also a psychology professor at Duke and panelist during the webcast, said she uses two strategies when turning down invites from family and friends. First, she explains why she can’t afford to get sick, like her responsibilities to students and patients. Then, if appropriate, she asks them about how diligent they’ve been in their social distancing, which usually doesn’t match up to her standards.

“I haven’t had anyone become upset,” she said.

Julie L. Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said can be helpful to remember that, unlike some serious illnesses, hurt feelings can heal. “Everyone gets to have their feelings, and we don’t need to fix it for them,” she told Insider. “Usually people just need a little bit of time to process their disappointment or sadness.”

And, while it’s too soon to guarantee a date when you can physically visit relatives again, you can remind them this is an “extraordinary situation of crisis” and make plans to make up for lost time whenever it becomes safe, Strauman said. “I promise you that as soon as this passes,” he recommended saying, “we will rebuild and rejuvenate the relationship that we have.”