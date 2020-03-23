More than 500 of China’s movie theaters reopen, as most US cinemas close

More than 500 of China’s 70,000 theaters have reopened.

China’s theaters have been closed since January in response to the coronavirus and the region’s theatrical industry lost nearly $2 billion the first two months of the year.

Meanwhile, Hollywood is feeling the full effects of the coronavirus as major theaters chains close in the US and studios delay movie releases.

China’s 70,000 movie theaters have been closed for two months in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which in that time has been labeled a pandemic and killed more than 15,000 people.

Now, the region’s cinemas are starting to reopen. Caixin, a Chinese financial news company, reported on Monday that 507 theaters in China had reopened. That’s a small percentage of the region’s theaters and there is still a long way to go for the world’s second biggest theatrical industry to fully bounce back. But it suggests that the impacts of the coronavirus are beginning to fade there.

China’s box office was down by nearly $2 billion in the first two months of the year from the same time period last year. Theaters closed in late January during the weekend of the Chinese New Year, which is typically the busiest moviegoing time in China every year.

Hollywood is also feeling the full effects of the coronavirus.

In the US, major theater chains like AMC Theatres (the biggest theater chain in the world) and Regal have closed all US locations in accordance with national guidelines that limit public gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The US box office has stalled as movie studios have delayed major releases, from “A Quiet Place Part II” to “No Time to Die” and “Fast and Furious 9” to “Black Widow.” In response, some studios have announced early releases to digital platforms for movies that were recently in theaters. For instance, Universal made “The Invisible Man” and “The Hunt” available on Friday, as did Disney for Pixar’s “Onward.”