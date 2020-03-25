A 21-year-old woman has become the youngest person with no preexisting health conditions to die of coronavirus in the UK

caption A person carrying a Union Jack umbrella walks by The Tower of London in January 2017. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A 21-year-old woman with no underlying health issues has died of the coronavirus in the UK.

Chloe Middleton died on Saturday, Sky News reported. She is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim with no underlying health issues.

“To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus, please think again … this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter,” her mother, Diane, wrote on Facebook.

Though the majority of the victims of the coronavirus have been the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions, medical experts have been warning young people to take the threat of the virus seriously.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 21-year-old woman in the UK, who had no underlying health complications, has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton died on Saturday, according to Sky News. She is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim with no underlying health issues.

Diane Middleton, who identified herself as Chloe Middleton’s mother, posted a warning on Facebook on Tuesday.

“To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again,” she wrote, “speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter.”

On Tuesday, Emily Mistry, who identified herself as Chloe Middleton’s aunt, wrote on Facebook: My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece (Chloe) has passed away from COVID19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES.”

Diane Middleton posted a separate photo tribute to her daughter on Saturday, the same day Middleton died.

An 18-year-old with preexisting health conditions died in the UK after contracting the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 22. They are the youngest victim in the UK.

The majority of the victims of the coronavirus have been the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.

However, medical experts have been urging young people to take the threat of the virus seriously, not least because if they contract it they may pass it on to someone vulnerable.

The World Health Organization last week warned young people that they are “not invincible” and “could put you in the hospital for weeks or even kill you.”

Nearly 30% of all US coronavirus cases have been among people between 20 and 44.