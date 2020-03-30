A FaceTime call was all a woman could do to say goodbye to her dying mother because of coronavirus protocols. It brought a CNN anchor to tears.

caption CNN host Brooke Baldwin was brought to tears over a woman’s story of saying goodbye to her mother dying of coronavirus via FaceTime. source CNN

An emotional story from a woman separated from her mother in the hospital dying of COVID-19 brought a CNN anchor to tears Monday afternoon.

Michelle Bennett was unable to see her mother for a final time because of coronavirus protocols, having to give a last goodbye via FaceTime.

“Just not being able to be there and hold my mom’s hand, rub her head, tell her the things I wanted to say to her, it was just a helpless feeling,” Bennett said.

A hospital nurse used her personal cellphone to take Bennett’s call, and relayed the daughter’s touch to her mother while wearing full protective gear.

“It’s not even my own mother,” Baldwin said while holding back tears. “My heart just grieves for you.”

An emotional moment transpired on CNN Monday afternoon when a Washington woman spoke about having to say one final goodbye to her dying mother over a FaceTime call because of coronavirus protocols.

The story brought CNN host Brooke Baldwin to tears.

“I’m hoping even though it was Facetime…she could hear my voice and I said, ‘mom it’s okay to pass on. It is okay to go now.’ Within an hour she left.” In an emotional interview, a daughter who lost her mother to coronavirus, recounts saying goodbye for the final time. pic.twitter.com/cilauiNYvK — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 30, 2020

“Just not being able to be there and hold my mom’s hand, rub her head, tell her the things I wanted to say to her, it was just a helpless feeling,” Michelle Bennett of Renton, Wash. told Baldwin.

Bennett’s late mother, Carolann Christine Gann, had been unconscious during most visiting hours, Bennett said.

A nurse later called Bennett and volunteered to use her personal cell phone to give the daughter a chance to say goodbye to her mother as her condition took a turn for the worse.

Wearing full protective gear, the nurse set up the call.

“She put it right up to my mother’s face, and I could tell my mom I loved her, and how much I was going to miss her,” Bennett said.

“And as I was finishing saying goodbye, the nurse took the phone back up, and I could see the nurse just crying – tears just coming out through the mask,” she added.

Bennett praised the nurse for going above and beyond amid such staggering circumstances, adding that the unnamed nurse even rubbed her mother’s head for her to relay Bennett’s touch.

“It’s not even my own mother,” Baldwin said while holding back tears. “My heart just grieves for you.”