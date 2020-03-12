The EU condemns Trump for imposing a European coronavirus travel ban ‘unilaterally and without consultation’

source Reuters

The European Commission condemns Trump for imposing a ‘unilateral’ travel ban on arrivals from the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel release a joint statement criticising the move.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” the statement said.

The European Union has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to impose a ban on European citizens travelling to the US.

In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said that the decision had been taken without consultation with European countries.

“The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the statement said.

This is a developing story…