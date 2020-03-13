Spain declares a state of emergency after the number of coronavirus cases surged across the country

caption A man wears a mask on Preciados Street in central Madrid on Friday. source REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to more than 4,200, with at least 120 deaths.

The Madrid region will also close restaurants, bars, and most shops starting Saturday.

Spain said on Friday that it would formally declare a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to more than 4,200, with at least 120 deaths.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday would place the country in a “state of alert,” the first of three stages of a state of emergency, according to Reuters.

“The government of Spain will protect all its citizens and will guarantee the right life conditions to slow the pandemic with as little inconvenience as possible,” Sanchez said.

The state of emergency will last at least 15 days and give the government wide-ranging powers, including the ability to confine people and order evacuations, Reuters reported. The military will also be mobilized, Sanchez said.

The number of cases and deaths in Spain make it the second-worst outbreak in Europe after Italy.

Schools and other public spaces have already been closed across Spain.

The Madrid region will also close restaurants, bars, and most shops – except for supermarkets and pharmacies – starting Saturday, Reuters reported, citing Spanish media.

The UK Foreign Office on Friday advised citizens against traveling to Madrid and the surrounding regions.