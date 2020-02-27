Video-conferencing company Zoom lifts the limit on its free version in China because so many people are using it amid the coronavirus outbreak

Video-conferencing software company Zoom announced it would be lifting the 40-minute limit on video calls for its free version inside China as the country continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus, CEO Eric Yuan wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

Virtual conferencing technology has become increasingly important for businesses, schools, and health care operations during the outbreak because limiting in-person contact reduces the risks of spreading the disease.

While the global economy suffers from the outbreak, Zoom shares and monthly user rates continue to rise.

Zoom, the video conference software company, lifted its 40-minute limit for callers using the free version of the software in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the company’s CEO Eric Yuan wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

Yuan, who grew up in China’s Shandong Province, wrote that he wanted to make a contribution to users who are deeply impacted by the virus as it continues to disrupt daily affairs, from business operations to school classes.

Zoom provides users a safer alternative to in-person meetings by affording users the opportunity to conduct business, classes, and communal events without risking the spread of coronavirus.

“We believe every business has the social responsibility to contribute back to the community and to society, and it’s critically important during times of crisis,” Yuan wrote. “With this tenet in mind, Zoom is doing everything we can to provide resources and support to those navigating the coronavirus outbreak.”

The company’s decision to lift limits for basic users comes amid a prosperous time for Zoom.

Despite an overall downturn in the global economy which brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 6.2% this month, Zoom shares shot up 40% – the company’s best month since it went public in April, according to a CNBC report.

Zoom managed to grow its monthly user base by 2.22 million in 2020 – already topping 2019 levels which reached 1.99 million, the report said.

Video-conferencing technology could become increasingly more vital for businesses, schools, and health care organizations as the disease continues to spread worldwide.