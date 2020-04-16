Gov. Andrew Cuomo just extended New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15

- source
- REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15.
- Schools and nonessential businesses will stay closed, and social-distancing guidelines will remain in place.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is extending New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15 to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The stay-at-home order, called “New York on Pause,” extends to schools and all nonessential businesses and workers. It was set to end on April 29.
The state’s social-distancing guidelines – remaining home as much as possible and keeping at least 6 feet away from others – will remain until May 15 as well, Cuomo said.
“We must stay the course,” Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus update from Albany on Thursday.
The May 15 date was developed as part of a regionally-coordinated plan among governors of East Coast states including Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others.
For his part, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that there is “no plan” to open New York City beaches, including Rockaway and Coney Island, this summer. The city’s budget also cut funding to public pools, meaning that New Yorkers likely won’t be able to go for a swim this summer.
Cuomo also said an executive order set to take effect on Friday will direct all New Yorkers to wear a mask or cloth face covering when using public transit and in grocery stores and pharmacies.
Cuomo said he isn’t ready to reopen New York because the virus isn’t yet under control.
“Why don’t we open tomorrow? Because we’re afraid of the infection rate going up,” he said. “Everything we’ve been doing is to get the infection rate down.”
While Cuomo said the state is targeting May 15 for a phased reopening, “we will see depending on what the data shows,” he added.
He said plans for a phased reopening rely on boosted diagnostic and antibody testing capabilities, as well as on developing an effective system to track people with the coronavirus, trace their contacts, and isolate people with the virus.
Here are the other key takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update:
- The key indicators the state is watching to determine how controlled the spread of the coronavirus is are all trending in the right direction, Cuomo said.
- As of Wednesday, there were 600 fewer patients hospitalized with the virus, and 134 fewer patients in ICUs across the state.
- Still, 606 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to well over 12,192. That figure doesn’t include an estimated 3,700 “probable” coronavirus deaths, Cuomo said. These deaths occurred in people who didn’t test positive or enter the healthcare system.
- The death toll is the lowest it’s been in 10 days, Cuomo said.
- 2,000 more New Yorkers were diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday. While that’s a lot of people, Cuomo said the three-day averages in hospitalizations, intubations, and ICU admissions indicate that “we can control the spread” of the virus.
- Cuomo said the state can only effectively track hospitalization rates, ICU admissions, and diagnostic testing to gauge the spread of the virus, and without proper antibody testing (which determines whether a person has already had the virus), policymakers and healthcare professionals won’t have a clear, quantifiable picture of how the virus is spreading.
- The R0, or R-naught, is a mathematical term for describing a disease’s infection rate. In New York, the shutdowns and social distancing measures have reduced that rate to 0.9 – which means that on average, an infected person will transmit the disease to less than one person. Keeping that rate below 1 is critical, Cuomo said, and the state doesn’t have a lot of “wiggle room” to reopen businesses with the rate that high.
- For perspective, Wuhan brought the R0 down to 0.3 with its strict shutdowns.
- Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said the state is processing 1.2 million unemployment claims. She estimated that over 1 million New Yorkers have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. At the peak of the 2008 recession, 300,000 New Yorkers lost their jobs, DeRosa said on Thursday.
- New York will send New Jersey 100 ventilators, Cuomo said.