Gov. Andrew Cuomo just extended New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15

caption A healthcare worker removes personal protective equipment outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 2. source REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15.

Schools and nonessential businesses will stay closed, and social-distancing guidelines will remain in place.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is extending New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15 to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order, called “New York on Pause,” extends to schools and all nonessential businesses and workers. It was set to end on April 29.

The state’s social-distancing guidelines – remaining home as much as possible and keeping at least 6 feet away from others – will remain until May 15 as well, Cuomo said.

“We must stay the course,” Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus update from Albany on Thursday.

The May 15 date was developed as part of a regionally-coordinated plan among governors of East Coast states including Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others.

For his part, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that there is “no plan” to open New York City beaches, including Rockaway and Coney Island, this summer. The city’s budget also cut funding to public pools, meaning that New Yorkers likely won’t be able to go for a swim this summer.

Cuomo also said an executive order set to take effect on Friday will direct all New Yorkers to wear a mask or cloth face covering when using public transit and in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cuomo said he isn’t ready to reopen New York because the virus isn’t yet under control.

“Why don’t we open tomorrow? Because we’re afraid of the infection rate going up,” he said. “Everything we’ve been doing is to get the infection rate down.”

While Cuomo said the state is targeting May 15 for a phased reopening, “we will see depending on what the data shows,” he added.

He said plans for a phased reopening rely on boosted diagnostic and antibody testing capabilities, as well as on developing an effective system to track people with the coronavirus, trace their contacts, and isolate people with the virus.

Here are the other key takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: