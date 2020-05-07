New York Gov. Cuomo is freezing evictions until August 20 for people who can’t pay their rent because of the coronavirus

New York Gov. Cuomo said the state is freezing evictions for renters who cannot pay due to the coronavirus pandemic until August 20.

“On a human level, I don’t want to see people and their children being evicted at this time,” Cuomo said.

Despite hospitalizations and new infections remaining mostly flat, 231 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus on Wednesday, Cuomo said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York is freezing evictions until August 20 for renters who cannot pay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

“The number one issue that people talk to me about probably is rent, and fear about being able to pay their rent, and this just takes that issue off the table until August 20,” Cuomo said in his daily coronavirus update from New York Medical College in Westchester.

“On a human level, I don’t want to see people and their children being evicted at this time,” he said.

The state will also allow renters to use their security deposits as payment, and ban any late fees.

Here are the other key takeaways from Cuomo’s Thursday update: