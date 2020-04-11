‘The curve is continuing to flatten’: Cuomo says New York coronavirus hospitalizations have hit an apex

caption New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. source Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that new hospitalizations in New York related to the coronavirus have remained steady, indicating that the curve is flattening.

The death toll is stabilizing as well, though 783 died since Friday from the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that the measures the state has taken to ‘flatten the curve’ are showing clear signs of working in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

New hospitalizations have remained relatively steady over the past few days, with only 85 new patients admitted since yesterday, Cuomo said in his daily update on Saturday. There are 18,654 coronavirus patients hospitalized across New York as of Saturday morning.

For perspective, there were 1,427 coronavirus-related hospital admissions between April 1 and 2. Despite these encouraging trends, New York recorded 783 deaths from the coronavirus since Friday, up from 777 the day prior.

The total death toll in New York as a result of the virus is 8,627, per the state’s department of health. Well over 5,000 of those deaths are concentrated in New York City.

In the US, the death toll is over 18,800, the highest in the world. As Cuomo has explained in previous updates, deaths are a “lagging indicator” as most patients are sick for weeks before they die.

The death toll in New York is “stabilizing at a horrific rate,” Cuomo said. He added the state looks at three-day averages in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and intubations rather than day-to-day data, which can be noisy – and that all of the key indicators are moving in the right direction.

