Cuomo says New York is ‘past the plateau’ as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to fall

caption An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment walks out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 17, 2020. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York is curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo said on Saturday.

Still, 540 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus on Friday, down from 630 the day before.

New York is curbing the spread of the coronavirus, though the epidemic has killed more than 13,300 people in the state.

“If you look at the past three days, you could argue we are past the plateau and starting to descend,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily update from Albany on Saturday. “So we’re not at the plateau anymore, but we’re still not in a good position.”

The total number of people hospitalized in the state dropped for the fifth straight day on Friday. There are 16,967 New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus, down 349 from Thursday, with 4,996 – a drop of 43 – in ICUs across the state.

Still, 540 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus on Friday, down from 630 the day before. On top of that, almost 2,000 people were admitted to the hospital on Friday, a figure Cuomo called “devastating” without the context of past admission rates at the peak of the outbreak.

Here are the other takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: