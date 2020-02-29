The US has reported its first coronavirus death: a person in King County Washington

source Reuters

A person in Washington state has died from the coronavirus – the first death on US soil.

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people, mostly in China.

More than 60 Americans have been diagnosed with the virus, the majority of whom are repatriated citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The news was first reported by local Washington outlet KOMO.

Three cases have already been announced in Washington state: two “presumptive positive” cases were reported on Friday, and the US’ very first case – a man in his 30s in Snohomish County, Washington – was confirmed on January 21.

The two newest cases in Kings County are a woman in her 50s who was diagnosed after a trip to South Korea, and a high school student in Snohomish County who is believed to be yet another US case of community spread.

It was unclear if the death is one of the previously reported cases or a new one. Officials from the state are expected to provide updates at 1 p.m. local time.

In total, the US has more than 60 confirmed coronavirus cases, most among people who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.