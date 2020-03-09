A Disneyland maintenance worker in France tested positive for the coronavirus, but the park is staying open for now

caption Disney character Mickey Mouse is seen above the entrance of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, March 9, 2020, where a maintenance worker was tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Sun.

The theme park remains open for business. Employees who were in contact with the maintenance worker are being tested.

Cases of coronavirus soared past 1,000 in France.

A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the park confirmed in a statement to The Sun on Monday.

The theme park’s management is testing other employees who were in contact with the maintenance worker, but the park is still open for business, the report said.

“We have been notified that a cast member who works backstage and does not have contact with guests has tested positive and is receiving treatment,” a Disney spokesperson told Sun Online Travel. “We have been in regular contact with the local health authorities and continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations to help protect our guests and cast members.”

New government rules in France ban groups of more than 1,000 people after coronavirus cases in the country shot past 1,000, according to The Sun. However, there are no travel restrictions on flights yet.

Disneyland California also remains open after California declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. California reported its first coronavirus death March 4, with nearly 50 reported cases in the state.

Disney World Orlando is still open, with four reported cases of coronavirus in Florida. But other parks such as Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland are closed, according to The Sun.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 3,800 people and infected more than 110,000. The virus has spread to 105 countries and killed more than 700 outside of China

Worried visitors on their way to the Disneyland Paris should speak with their travel insurance provider since it’s unlikely a refund will be issued while the theme park remains open, the report said.