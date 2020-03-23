This Tesla-inspired, post-apocalyptic bunker was designed to protect owners from a viral outbreak, a nuclear threat, or a zombie apocalypse

source Modern House

A Russia-based architecture firm has designed a post-apocalyptic bunker that would protect its occupants from a nuclear disaster, viral outbreak, or zombie apocalypse, among other catastrophic scenarios.

The compound can fit six to 10 people and was inspired by the sleek and angular design that Tesla has become known for.

The company developed the bunker at the request of customers seeking protection against the coronavirus disease.

As the coronavirus disease continues to spread across the globe, one of the many precautions being taken is how to prepare, or hunker down in the face of catastrophe.

So-called doomsday preppers have long stockpiled food and ammo, and have invested in fallout shelters to take refuge in case of a disaster scenario. The Russia-based architecture firm Modern House is one of several companies designing those shelters.

The company, which also designs traditional homes, has developed plans for CyberHouse Life, a doomsday compound that would protect its occupants in a nuclear disaster, zombie invasion, or viral outbreak. The company also said it specifically considered COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that has infected more than 349,000 worldwide and spread to at least 167 countries, when designing this shelter.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote, “At the request of customers, a system of protection against coronaviruses and radioactive dust is being developed.”

Here’s what the compound would look like if it’s ever built.

In a press release, the company wrote that in the event of civilizational collapse, private bunker houses would play an important role in survival.

caption A rendering of the CyberHouse Life project. source Modern House

The CyberHouse Life project is part of a growing doomsday shelter industry that is responding to public demand for safe-houses in the event of a global catastrophe.

There isn’t a price disclosed yet, but the house comes with 3,230 square feet and can fit six to ten people in the event of a disaster.

It’s made with heavy-duty steel, bulletproof glass, green technology, and “integrated radiation and microbiological protection systems.”

An autonomous geothermal heat pump controls the home’s temperature.

It’s also made of monolithic concrete, meaning it was carved out of a single block of concrete for a sturdier build.

The walls of the house are angled to deflect intruders of the human, or zombie, variety.

And security is top-notch, with armored windows and metal shutters in the home.

The compound consists of two buildings — one is for the garage and the guest house and the other is the main multi-level residence, according to the company.

The Russia-based company unveiled renderings of a similar project back in January. It, too, was inspired by Tesla, specifically the company’s Cybertruck.

The pickup truck was unveiled in November 2019 and was described as “post-apocalyptic.”

The company included Tesla’s Cybertruck in its renderings of the CyberHouse Life project.