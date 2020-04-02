Eerie photos show what noon looks like in 27 cities under lockdown right now

Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York.

Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
  • A third of the planet’s population is currently under some form of lockdown.
  • As people stay home, once-bustling places are left eerily empty.
  • Reuters photographers all over the world stepped out at the same time on March 31, 2020, to document what their hometowns looked like at noon.
  • From Wuhan, China, to Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York, see how the pandemic has transformed once-thriving areas.
A whopping third of the global population is on lockdown.

Though “lockdown” is not a technical term used by public-health officials, people the world over are being asked to stay home and self-isolate, bans on gatherings have been implemented, and closures of certain types of businesses are being enforced.

As a result, cities and once-crowded attractions all over the world are left eerily empty: New York City’s usually bustling Grand Central Terminal is a ghost town as commuters stay home, and popular tourist attractions like the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, are desolate.

Reuters photographers all over the world stepped out at the same time on March 31, 2020, to document what their hometowns looked like at 12 p.m. sharp for a series called “High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world.”

Keep scrolling to see some of the world’s busiest spots left empty.

The novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, in late December, according to Business Insider, and has spread to at least 180 countries and regions since.

Wuhan, China.
Aly Song/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

With about 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City. However, ridership on commuter railways plummeted nearly 90%, per The New York Times.

Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Source: Grand Central Terminal, The New York Times

The Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral are usually bustling with visitors, but, according to Reuters, Moscow put special safety measures in place at tourist attractions and hotels as early as January 28.

The Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Source: Reuters

The United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., is left eerily empty as residents face three months in jail or a $5,000 fine for breaking stay-at-home orders, according to The Telegraph.

The United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Source: The Telegraph

Reuters writes that Singapore is “held up as a role model for its battle against coronavirus,” but that the city-state is still struggling to contain the virus.

Merlion Park in Singapore.
Edgar Su/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, became famous as the location of protests and demonstrations during the 2011 Egyptian Revolution that unseated President Mubarak, as the BBC points out. It’s usually congested.

Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Source: BBC

Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, is usually a hot spot for tourists who want to see the famous Astronomical Clock, which, according to Atlas Obscura, was created in 1380 and is the subject of various dark legends.

Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.
David W Cerny/Reuters

Source: Atlas Obscura

According to CNN, the lockdown in India is the world’s largest, covering 1.3 billion people.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, India.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Source: CNN

On the upside, India’s massive lockdown is having a positive impact on pollution, also according to CNN.

New Delhi, India.
Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Source: CNN

Built in 1784, Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the temple of the Emerald Buddha), is one of the top tourist attractions in Bangkok, Thailand.

Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok, Thailand.
Jorge Silva/Reuters

Hordes of tourists usually stop to gawk at the 1905-built Edwardian City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa. It’s where Nelson Mandela first spoke after getting released from prison in 1990, per SouthAfrica.net.

City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa.
Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Source: South Africa.net

Bloomberg reports that Ghana closed its borders to travelers from countries hit hard by the coronavirus in an effort to contain its spread on March 15.

Ring Road Central Street in Accra, Ghana.
Francis Kokoroko/Reuters

Source: Bloomberg

Martyrs’ Square in Beirut, Lebanon, is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, and still a popular site for protests and gatherings, according to The Culture Trip.

Martyrs’ Square in Beirut, Lebanon
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Source: The Culture Trip

This market near the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, is usually bustling with shoppers, but is now left desolate.

Najaf, Iraq.
Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters

Jerusalem’s Old City is surrounded by 16th-century walls, and features eight gates, of which the Damascus Gate is said to be the most grandiose, according to Israel Travel. Opening into a bustling bazaar, it is rarely this empty.

The Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel.
Ammar Awad/Reuters

Source: Israel Travel

Tokyo, Japan’s Shibuya Crossing is one of the most famous and busy intersections in the world. According to The Atlantic, up to 2,500 people sometimes cross the street at the same time.

Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.
Issei Kato/Reuters

Source: The Atlantic

Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela, is 1.2 miles long, and often the site of cultural events, such as rallies, marches, and protests, but also sports and leisure activities, according to Venezolana de Televisión.

Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela.
Manaure Quintero/Reuters

Source: Venezolana de Televisión

USA Today reports that Belarus’ president called the coronavirus a “psychosis,” and that the landlocked country is one of the only places in the world where professional sports continue as usual.

Minsk, Belarus.
Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Source: USA Today

The Culture Trip describes the five-mile Malecón seafront in Havana, Cuba, as “an unquestionable symbol of the city.”

Malecón in Havana, Cuba.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Source: The Culture Trip

Vienna, Austria, is usually so overrun with tourists that visitors outnumber locals, according to Insider.

Vienna, Austria.
Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Source: Insider

The 2nd-century Roman amphitheater in Amman, Jordan, a World Heritage Site, is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Roman amphitheater in Amman, Jordan.
Muhammad Hamed/Reuters

Jalan M.H. Thamrin is a major thoroughfare in Jakarta, Indonesia, and usually very congested.

Jalan M.H. Thamrin in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Willy Kurniawan S/Reuters

In Brazil, governors are defying their president, who, according to TIME, has called the coronavirus “a little flu,” and finds strong measures to slow its spread unnecessary.

The National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Source: TIME

Filled with bazaars and historic buildings, the Eminönü district is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Istanbul, Turkey, and usually filled with locals and tourists.

The Eminönü district in Istanbul, Turkey.
Umit Bektas/Reuters

Source: Great Istanbul

According to Business Insider, Saint Petersburg, Russia, is regularly voted Europe’s best destination.

The State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kiev, Ukraine, is usually the city’s throbbing center.

Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kiev, Ukraine.
/Reuters

The beaches in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories, remain empty.

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories.
/Reuters