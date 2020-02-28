I’ve taken 6 flights in a month throughout Asia as the coronavirus spreads — here’s how the outbreak forced me to change how I travel

caption The novel coronavirus outbreak has taught me some new lessons about traveling in Asia. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I have been traveling in Asia for the last month, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of my trip have involved air travel.

Tips I have learned from traveling during the coronavirus outbreak include: buy refundable tickets, pack disinfecting wipes, and always book the window seat.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the last four weeks, I’ve taken six fights throughout Asia – half domestic, half international.

I’ve canceled four more flights in the same period.

Traveling throughout Asia as the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak grows has been an eye-opening experience. For the most part, my daily life is unchanged with the exception of a few more surgical masks. On other days, typically when some particularly grim news breaks, things can be stressful.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of the trip have been related to air travel. Currently, the US is only warning travelers against visiting five countries: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. However, with concerns around the coronavirus spreading in crowded areas and the explosion of cases in countries including Italy and South Korea, I have learned many lessons about what it takes to fly in the midst of an outbreak.

Here is what it has actually been like to fly internationally in Asia during the coronavirus outbreak.

My trip started with a cancelation. I was supposed to fly to Seoul, South Korea on Air China in late January, but got a last-minute free refund due to the coronavirus.

caption An Air China Boeing 747 in Beijing international airport in 2017. source Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s lucky I changed my flight. Traveling through China could have barred me from entering a number of countries for at least 14 days, as more countries have added travel restrictions.

It also taught me my first lesson about traveling as the world battles an epidemic — be flexible and if a refund is offered, take it. It could mean things are going to get worse.

When I was trying to decide if I should get a refund and rebook a direct flight, China had been assigned a level two advisory, with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention telling travelers to “practice enhanced precautions.” This was upgraded to the highest level of avoiding all nonessential travel the day I left the US.

caption A man wears a mask while walking in the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. source Getty Images

If I had ignored the refund and accepted the level two warning, it would have been too late to switch when I was already in the air. So, I learned that if things seem to be escalating and there’s a chance to get a refund, you should take it.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

That brings me to the second coronavirus lesson learned: Always buy refundable flights, unless you’re willing to eat the cost of a budget airline flight.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Read more: What you need to know about changing or canceling your travel plans because of the coronavirus, as outbreaks spread to every continent except Antarctica

Korean Air — which was my savior after I got my refund on the Air China flight — is now infuriating some customers due to its refusal to offer refunds.

caption Korean Air flight attendants at JFK Airport in New York. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that a flight attendant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The CDC has advised that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.

source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Korean Air is now allowing passengers from the US to change flights to South Korea free of charge, but customers still cannot get a full refund unless it was included in their original booking.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Read more: Korean Air is letting people change their flights from the US to South Korea after a flight attendant tested positive for coronavirus – but there’s a catch

I ran into similar refund issues when planning to travel from Vietnam (my second stop after South Korea) to Cambodia.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I had delayed booking my flight until a week before, hoping that waiting would allow me to target a country that was coronavirus-free. Cambodia only had one confirmed case, so I was excited to chill out and not think about getting sick for a week.

caption Tourists ride an elephant past the ruins of Cambodia’s Bayon temple in Siem Reap, where I planned to visit. source Thomson Reuters

Four days before I was supposed to fly to Cambodia, one of more than 1,400 passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in the country tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Times ran an article with the headline “Cambodia’s Coronavirus Complacency May Exact a Global Toll.” My mother and my editors sent me several anxious texts. I canceled the non-refundable flight less than 48 hours before boarding began.

Source: The New York Times

Which brings me to my third lesson about traveling during the outbreak: The last second to make and change plans is later than you think it is going to be. The situation is changing on a daily and hourly basis, not a weekly basis. I ended up ditching Cambodia in favor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

And, while booking my ticket, I made sure to get a window seat. This was partially for the view, but also as a safety precaution. Booking a window seat reduces the likelihood that you will come in close contact with anyone who might be infected with the virus on your flight.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Source: National Geographic

2009 research into how the H1N1 flu spread on a plane found that sitting within two seats of someone with the flu doubled passengers’ chances of contracting H1N1, compared to other coach passengers. So, if you can get more distance from fellow travelers, take it.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Once you work through booking a flight, you need to deal with the realities of flying when people are freaking out about coronavirus.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My packing list now includes things I wouldn’t bring otherwise. The most important items are hand sanitizer and wipes. I usually feel embarrassed pulling my Lysol wipes out at the beginning of flights, but I am happy to have the peace of mind.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The other go-to item on my packing list is a mask. The masks I bought on Amazon before leaving the US are ill-fitting and I logically know they are not preventing me from getting sick. But, on crowded flights, I wear them to signal I’m trying not to accidentally spread any illness I might have to others.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Read more: People are racing to buy face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they probably won’t protect you from illness

Once my bags are packed and I’ve done a last-minute CDC travel advisory check, it’s time for me to head to the airport.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My trips to airports have been filled with recommendations regarding handwashing and surgical masks, via signs on the subway in Seoul and pop-ups on the Grab ride-hailing app in Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Many airports are recommending passengers arrive early, in case security takes longer due to coronavirus screening. In my experience, security moved just a quickly as it typically does. Still, I’ve learned to show up with plenty of time to spare — just in case.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

When checking in, employees almost always asked me if I had traveled to China recently. Sometimes they would ask about other countries as well, including Cambodia and Singapore. I had not, but assume that answering affirmatively would lead to extra screening.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I was pulled aside a few times in airports to have my temperature taken. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, this was a more common practice in airports in Asia than the US as a way to prevent people from spreading diseases.

caption A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger’s temperature at a checkpoint as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Susong County, Anhui province, China, February 6, 2020. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

Airports have a higher concentration of people wearing masks than any of the cities I’ve visited. Nearly every flight attendant I’ve seen was wearing a mask, as were the majority of passengers.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Once I’ve navigated the airport, made it on the plane, and sanitized my seat, things have pretty much proceeded as usual from my window seats, with a bit more hand sanitizing.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I have not been seated next to someone who is coughing or visibly ill, but experts recommend asking to move seats if you are. With Asian tourism plummeting, my flights have not been full, but also were far from empty.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Source: The Wall Street Journal, CNBC

After landing, I’ve been asked about the countries I’ve visited while going through immigration, but have not faced any quarantines.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My biggest struggles with international air travel in Asia have been rebooking flights and getting refunds — not anything more serious. Despite that, I’ve tried to cut back on how often I’m flying.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

In general, I am trying to avoid crowded areas. That includes airports, but more importantly includes major cities. For example, I canceled a flight to Bangkok in favor of island hopping in Thailand by boat.

caption Skipped a flight for a ride on the white speedboat, pictured here. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Flying in Asia in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak requires a bit more flexibility, disinfecting, and time at the airport. Here are the six lessons I’ve learned:

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider