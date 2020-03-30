Before-and-after photos show Berlin’s famous landmarks looking completely deserted in the coronavirus pandemic

caption The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 11, 2020, and on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Germany’s capital city, which sees around 13.5 million tourists every year, has emptied out as coronavirus measures were put in place on March 16.

As a result, Berlin’s historical landmarks and major tourist attractions, including the Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie, have been left looking eerily empty.

Before-and-after photos show famous landmarks in Germany’s capital looking deserted as millions of people stay at home.

Germany’s capital Berlin, which has a population of 3.6 million and sees around 13.5 million visitors every year, has been left looking eerily empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the country is not under complete lockdown, gatherings of more than people are banned and schools, restaurants, shops, and museums were ordered to close from March 16. These restrictions won’t be lifted until at least April 20.

Germany has more than 63,400 confirmed infections, but just 541 deaths as of Monday. The remarkably low death rate – compared to other countries – is largely due to mass testing in the country.

Before-and-after photos, some taken only days apart, show how the pandemic has cleared out one of Europe’s busiest cities.

BEFORE: Germany’s capital city was still running normally a few weeks ago, before nationwide coronavirus restrictions were put in place. The busy Alexanderplatz U-Bahn station was packed with commuters on March 11.

source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: But on March 25, it was close to deserted as most people self-isolated at home.

source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: Above the U-Bahn station, people were still walking through Alexanderplatz, the largest public square in Berlin.

caption People walk in Alexanderplatz square in Berlin on March 11, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: Fourteen days later, the same spot looks eerily empty.

caption The empty Alexanderplatz square in Berlin on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: Potsdamer Platz is Berlin’s largest traffic intersection. This picture from 2019 shows a busy rush-hour scene with bikers and pedestrians.

caption Cyclists make their way at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin on April 1, 2019. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: The crossing is now hardly recognizable as the busy traffic has disappeared completely.

caption The empty Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: People can be seen waiting at a bus stop on the Kurfürstendamm, Berlin’s most famous shopping street, several days before non-essential shops were ordered to close.

caption People at a bus stop on Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin on March 11, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The busy shopping street is often referred to as Berlin’s version of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

AFTER: Hardly anyone is waiting at that bus stop now.

caption An empty bus stop on Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: Berlin’s most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, is usually a very popular meeting point for locals and tourists alike.

caption People in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 11, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: The site, which has been used for many national events including political rallies and large concerts, is now completely deserted.

caption The empty Brandenburg Gate is pictured on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: This photo, taken in spring 2018, shows people enjoying drinks and food near the Brandenburg Gate.

caption People enjoy sunny weather at the Brandenburg Gate on April 4, 2018. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: But even as warmer weather approaches, restaurants are shut and only a handful of people can be seen seen roaming around the area.

caption The empty Brandenburg Gate is pictured during the coronavirus outbreak in Berlin on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: Another major tourist attraction and historical site, the East Side Gallery —seen here in November 2017 — is always packed with tourists.

caption Tourists in front of a section at the East Side Gallery in Berlin on November 9, 2017. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

It normally sees crowds of people looking at the graffiti displayed on the former border walls.

caption Tourists walk in front of sections at the East Side Gallery on November 9, 2017. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: The gallery is now completely empty.

caption The East Side Gallery on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

caption The East Side Gallery on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

BEFORE: Checkpoint Charlie, the best-known former crossing point between East Berlin and West Berlin, attracts around 850,000 visitors a year by itself.

caption Checkpoint Charlie on October 15, 2019. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

AFTER: Nobody is going there now. Germany’s restaurants, hotels, and other businesses are now seriously concerned. The government has pledged a massive emergency fund to save hard-hit businesses.

caption The empty former Berlin Wall border crossing point, Checkpoint Charlie on March 25, 2020. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The government expects to run up an extra 156 billion euros ($169 billion) in debt from the fund, Deutsche Welle reported.

Companies that were in a good position by the end of 2019 are now able to apply for as much as 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in emergency aid, the Financial Times reported.