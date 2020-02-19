Coronavirus Impact: People Matters TechHR Singapore postponed to September 2020

Strap: People Matters TechHR, Asia’s Largest HR & Work Technology conference is now postponed to 1st, 2nd & 3rd September 2020 due to the recent #nCOV-19 outbreak.

People Matters TechHR, Asia's Largest HR & Work Technology conference is now postponed to 1st, 2nd & 3rd September 2020 due to recent #nCoV-19 outbreak. This comes in line with the authorities advisory of avoiding large gatherings and inbound traffic, as the world battles the global health emergency.













The conference was all set to host about 3,000 attendees from over 40 countries, over 200+ tech partners, 60+ startups, 50+ investors and 100+ speakers this week (19-21 Feb) at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore.

Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor-In-Chief, People Matters, shared how the community’s health & safety should be a prime factor in such circumstances. “It has been a difficult month for all of us in the region, with uncertainty and increasing worry. We have been monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak very closely, and last week we had to take the difficult decision of postponing People Matters TechHR Singapore. The safety of our community is our prime responsibility, and we will go to any extent to ensure that. After careful deliberation with our partners, speakers, and leaders from the region, we have set the new dates for People Matters TechHR Singapore 2020 as September 1, 2 & 3, 2020.”

She further added on how it’s important to collaborate & stand together in tough times like these. “Challenges are always opportunities to come together and become stronger. I would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support and encouragement. I hope the situation comes back to normal soon. We remain committed to providing our community with the most insightful content, the most innovative & immersive experience, and the most practical learning experiences. “

Kartik Krishnamurthy, MD, Cornerstone OnDemand Asia said, “TechHR is an extremely important event for Cornerstone OnDemand Asia that allows us to showcase our brand and overall value proposition to the broader HR community. It is unfortunate that this year due to the nCoVid-19 epidemic, the event had to be moved to later in the year. I believe the team at People Matters made the right decision that was in the best interest of the delegates, participants and more importantly, the broader community in Singapore to postpone the event to avoid any potential spread of the virus. The team was extremely collaborative in their outreach and very decisive. We at Cornerstone OnDemand remain committed to participating in the event when rescheduled.”

Shashwat Kumar, VP, Advisory & Cloud Solutions at Alight Solutions echoed the same sentiment, “With the current nCoV-19 health emergency, it’s imperative for people to focus on their families and the organizations they lead. People Matters’ decision to postpone People Matters TechHR Singapore, in my mind, was timely, bold and a very sensitive decision. The conference is all about learning, innovation, & meaningful conversations. Definitely look forward to September.“





The eminent speakers and global leaders who were supposed to join the conference as per the original dates have extended their overwhelming support for the new dates and have also agreed to host virtual learning sessions for the registered delegates.

David Green, a renowned people-analytics thought leader, has expressed confidence & support for the new dates. He said, “This was obviously a difficult decision for the People Matters team. But it was the right decision in my view. I look forward to speaking at People Matters TechHR Singapore now on the new dates in September, and I’m sure that the show will be even better.”

Chin Yin Ong, Head of People at Grab has supported People Matters decision and said “I am excited and looking forward to People Matters TechHR Singapore in September.”





Anderson Tan, Director, Xprienz Pte Ltd said “It might be an expedient move but I’m sure everyone will surely want to support People Matters TechHR Singapore again when it’s back in Sept 2020.”





People Matters is gearing up to utilize these few additional months by intensifying its efforts in the virtual & peer-to-peer learning space through virtual masterclasses. Some of the virtual masterclass topics that delegates get to choose from to accelerate their learning journey would be:

Masterclass on “Driving Business Productivity with People Analytics” by David Green, Managing Director- The People Analytics Program, Insight222 on 6th March. Masterclass on “Employee Experience Guide for CHROs & CIOs” by Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-founder, Leapgen on 13th March. Masterclass on “The Recruitment Technology Roadmap: Buying, Investing, Measuring” with William Tincup, President, RecruitingDaily on 20th March. Masterclass on “Key to a successful HR Technology deployment: Sustaining gains from conceptualization to execution” by Vikrant Khanna, Partner and Asia Lead, Advisory, Alight Solutions & Anirban Dass, Senior Director, Alight Solutions on 26th March. Masterclass on “CHROs Playbook for Managing Employee Experience in High Growth Markets” by Cornerstone OnDemand on 9th April.

The physical conference, now rescheduled to September 1st, 2nd & 3rd would remain the same 3-day format and will include Conference & Exhibition on day 1, immensely popular People Matters Study Tours on day 2 and full-day Certification Workshops on day 3.

Wondering what would compel you to attend Asia's largest HR & WorkTech Conference – People Matters TechHR Singapore, scheduled from 1st to 3rd September 2020?





