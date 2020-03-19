This is the worst day ever for coronavirus around the world — but wait until tomorrow

Thursday, March 19, marked the worst day of the coronavirus outbreak so far.

People around the world woke up to 20,584 new infections and 973 new deaths recorded the night before- marking a new record. Health authorities typically release these numbers at the end of the day.

Either in terms of deaths or infections, Iran, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, and the US on Wednesday all reported their worst days so far.

A simple line graph tracking new cases around the world suggests the rate of increase will get worse on Thursday and Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For much of the world, Thursday, March 19, marked the worst day of the coronavirus outbreak so far, both in terms of deaths and infections.

The virus that emerged in China last December has now spread to every continent bar Antarctica, and left more than 9,000 people dead.

The World Health Organization officially declared it a pandemic on March 11. Europe is currently the new epicenter of the virus, with Italy the second-worst affected country outside China.

By the end of Wednesday, a record 20,584 new cases of the coronavirus were reported worldwide, taking the overall total to 218,822. (Of this figure, 85,971 people have recovered.)

During the same period, 973 new deaths were reported – also a record daily leap.

Health authorities officially around the world typically release new infection and death tolls at the end of each day. Here’s what we woke up to on Thursday:

We will likely see new records being broken soon.

The line graph below, which tracks daily new infections around the world, suggests the rate of increase will get worse on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, China reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time on Thursday, indicating that the country may be on the home stretch toward containing the outbreak.