These 10 graphs show how iPhone downloads have changed as the coronavirus spreads

caption App Store. source Getty Images

Communication tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have seen downloads spike as people are encouraged or ordered to stay in their homes due to the coronavirus.

Data from AppFigures shows how categories like education and productivity have shot up, while travel has dropped.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 16,000 people worldwide and infected more than 367,000, according to recent totals.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With people forced to work and learn from home, apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack have seen spikes in downloads as they become essential to daily working life. Data from AppFigures show trends in categories from Apple’s App Store as people adjust to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, has infected more than 367,000 people worldwide, and has killed more than 16,000. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement. New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington state, among other US locations, have closed bars and restaurants except for takeout as a way to encourage people to remain home.

These major changes to daily life have affected the apps people are downloading, too, as they work, learn, and connect with friends from home. These ten graphs show download data in the US over the past 60 days.

Business app downloads spiked in March, increasing nearly 300%.

source Appfigures

Around the same time, educational apps also jumped up as schools across the country turned to online learning.

source Appfigures

Entertainment app downloads have increased as people are stuck at home.

source Appfigures

Though not as drastic as education and business, games increased as another form of entertainment.

source Appfigures

Going to gyms or crowded parks is off limits to many for now, and health and fitness app downloads have increased.

source Appfigures

Articles with tips for working remotely are everywhere as productivity app downloads increased.

source Appfigures

See tips for video conferences here.

Apps like Houseparty have seen huge increases in downloads as people try to socialize without leaving home.

source Appfigures

Read more about Houseparty here.

Travel app downloads took a sharp fall as countries around the world close their borders and cancel flights.

source Appfigures

Utilities include browsers and tools like the calculator and flashlight. Their spike over the past month might reflect the fact that people are staying home and increasingly relying on technology.

source Appfigures

Finance apps fell overall, but downloads increased more recently as the stock market had its worst week since 2008.

source Appfigures

Source: Business Insider