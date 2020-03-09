Thousands of people in Italy panicked and tried to flee its 16-million-person coronavirus quarantine after the plan leaked

caption Train passengers in Salerno, southern Italy, on March 8, 2020. source Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Thousands of people fled parts of northern Italy after plans to quarantine more than 16 million people over the coronavirus were leaked ahead of time.

People rushed to travel further south, outside the limits of a mass lockdown that restricts public gatherings and stops people entering and leaving.

One Italian virus expert said the leak caused panic and and unnecessary travel. “Unfortunately some of those who fled will be infected with the disease.”

Regions in southern Italy are screening people coming from the north. 366 people it Italy have died from the virus so far.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thousands of people rushed to flee northern Italy after plans by the government for a 16-million-person quarantine were leaked to the media ahead of time.

Italy shut down its northern Lombardy region, which includes Milan, and 14 nearby provinces on Sunday, a lockdown which is due to last until April 3.

The measure does not totally restrict movement within the areas. But it means places like schools, museums, and theaters are closed, events like weddings and funerals are suspended, and bars and restaurants must keep customers a minimum distance apart.

People can only enter or leave the regions for emergency regions, with the possibility of jail time for those who break the rules.

A draft of the bill to enforce the rules was reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Saturday, prompting panic and pushing thousands of people to try and leave the region before the measures took place, The Guardian reported.

caption A view of an empty St. Mark’s square in Venice, Italy, on March 8 2020. source REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported that the draft plan prompted thousands of people to “leave Lombardy in a hurry before the rules were approved.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the leak “unacceptable” on Sunday, The Guardian reported. “This news created uncertainty, insecurity and confusion, and we cannot tolerate this.”

As of Monday, Italy had recorded more than 7,300 cases and 366 deaths from the virus – more than any other country in Europe.

People fleeing prompted other cities and regions to check passengers arriving from the north, The Guardian reported. And Puglia, a region in Southern Italy, is requiring anyone who arrives from the north to quarantine themselves.

Michele Emiliano, the president of Puglia, urged people on Facebook to take measures to stop the virus from spreading in the region.

caption Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. source REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

“You are carrying into the lungs of your brothers and sisters, your grandparents, uncles, cousins, parents the virus that folded the health system of northern Italy,” he said.

He also said that thousands of people had decided to stay in the north “out of responsibility and out of love towards their loved ones and their land.”

Roberto Burioni, a professor of microbiology and virology at Milan’s Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, told The Guardian: “What happened with the news leak has caused many people to try to escape, causing the opposite effect of what the decree is trying to achieve.”

“Unfortunately some of those who fled will be infected with the disease.”

The measures have resulted in empty streets in Milan and the affected regions. Serie A soccer matches are being played in empty stadiums.

caption Juventus and Inter Milan play in an empty stadium in Turin, Italy, on March 8, 2020. source VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

People outside of the quarantined regions have also decided to leave Italy given the virus and the severity of the measures.

Alice Nicoletta Richardson, a UK citizen who was in a northern Italy region not under quarantine for a ski holiday, told Business Insider that her group decided to leave the country on Sunday.

Walter Ricciardi, a coronavirus adviser to Italy’s health ministry and a member of the World Health Organization, described Italy’s measures to The Guardian as “extreme” and as something that ” I don’t think have ever been taken in any other democratic country.”

The measures are the most drastic outside of China, which locked down Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the virus originated, and had put more than 780 million people under some sort of travel restrictions, according to a CNN tally.

The virus has now infected more than 110,000 people around the world and killed more than 3,800 people.

Most of those cases and deaths are in China, but new cases there have slowed dramatically, leaving countries like Italy and as the new hotspots.