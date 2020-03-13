Louisiana is postponing its April 4 presidential primary for over 2 months due to the coronavirus outbreak

caption Louisiana is the first state to postpone a presidential primary over coronavirus concerns. source Shutterstock

As of Friday morning, there were 33 positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, mostly concentrated in the Southeastern part of the state.

Louisiana is set to officially become the first state to postpone its upcoming Democratic presidential primary election over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is set to announce in a Friday news conference that the state will delay holding its presidential primary, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, until June 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak, multiple local outlets reported.

Louisiana’s Secretary of State is recommending the April 4 election be postponed to June 20. May 9 municipal election would be moved to July 25. #LaLege #LaGov Press conference in 5 on @WAFB pic.twitter.com/cL5WaEAhvi — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) March 13, 2020

As of Friday morning, officials had confirmed 33 positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana throughout eight parishes, mostly concentrated in the Southeastern part of the state.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus has now spread to 118 countries and regions, infecting an estimated 136,000 people with over 5,000 deaths reported worldwide. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

There are now over 1,700 reported cases and 41 deaths from the coronavirus reported in the United States throughout 44 states and Washington, DC, many of which have declared a state of emergency over the diseases’ rapid spread.

The coronavirus has already thrown a wrench into the 2020 presidential election cycle, with candidates now canceling big events in accordance with guidance from public health officials and states now scrambling to prepare for upcoming elections.

The virus also complicates if and how voters can get to the polls, especially voters who are elderly or live with pre-existing health issues that make them more susceptible to COVID-19. Public health leaders have advised the most vulnerable populations to stay at home and practice social distancing, including avoiding large public spaces, as much as possible.

Next Tuesday on March 17, the four major states of Arizona, Ohio, Illinois, and Florida will all hold their elections in the Democratic presidential primary, which could also be affected by the novel coronavirus.

