A fashion brand showcased a range of designer face masks at Paris Fashion Week amid the global spread of coronavirus

caption A variety of face masks were displayed at the Marine Serre show in Paris. source Victor VIRGILE / Contributor / Getty Images

Marine Serre showed a variety of designer face masks at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Serre also joined up with Airnum to produce a red and black air quality face mask, though an Airnum representative told The Hollywood Reporter the project has been “going on before the coronavirus.”

Despite coinciding with the spread of coronavirus, this is also not the first time Serre has shown face masks.

She also incorporated them in her fall/winter 2019 collection and collaborated with a French filtration brand to create a limited edition piece for $575.

Fashion brand Marine Serre debuted a collection of designer face masks on the runway of Paris Fashion Week as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

As well as a variety of masks, including gingham print, the collection shown on Wednesday also featured knit pieces over the models’ faces and heads fully covered.

caption A fully covered head amongst the Marine Serre face masks. source SAVIKO / Contributor/ Getty Images

Serre also joined forces with an air quality brand Airnum to create a red and black mask. However, an Airnum representative told The Hollywood Reporter: “This has been a project going on long before the coronavirus.”

Model and influencer Kozue Akimoto attended the Marine Serre show wearing one of red and black non-disposable masks with a matching printed top.

caption Kozue Akimoto attended the Marine Serre show at Paris Fashion Week. source Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images

Dutch influencer Romy D’Fonseca posted a photo on Instagram wearing the same pieces, saying that the collaboration is dropping on Airnum next week.

Standard Airnum masks sell between $69 to $99 each, but are currently out of stock.

Although coincidentally timed with the coronavirus spread, this is not the first time Marine Serre has incorporated face masks in her sartorial vision.

Describing her work as “future wear,” Serre showed anti-pollution masks in fall/winter 2019 through collaboration with French filtration brand R-PUR. Those masks retailed at $575 but are no longer available.

