Maryland’s Republican governor issues stay-at-home order to fight coronavirus

Maryland is now under a stay-at-home order after the state saw a rapid escalation in COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect 8 p.m. on Monday night.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as obtaining food, medicine, or going to work if the job is considered essential.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor, Hogan said, and could face imprisonment or a fine.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan officially ordered residents to stay at home on Monday, citing a surge in cases in the state and the greater Washington, DC, area.

As of Monday morning, Maryland had 1,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the state’s department of health. So far, 15 people have died and over 300 have been hospitalized.

“This is a deadly public health crisis,” Hogan said. “We are no longer asking, or suggesting that Maryland or stay home. We are directing them to do so.”

The stay-at-home order would take effect at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Anyone who violates the order would be guilty of a misdemeanor, Hogan said, and if convicted could face jail time or a fine up to $5,000.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job, or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said.

Maryland began taking action to impose social distancing orders earlier this month. On March 23, he ordered all non-essential businesses to close and told residents to avoid groups of 10 people or more.

But Hogan said that many residents were still not listening.

“Despite all of those actions and our repeated warnings for more than three weeks, and in spite of the rapid escalation of this crisis across the world, the nation, and our state, some people are still choosing to ignore those executive orders and directives.”

“Those individuals are endangering themselves and their fellow citizens,” Hogan said.

