Coronavirus tore through a soldiers’ home in Massachusetts and killed 11 veterans

Eleven veterans have died after a novel coronavirus outbreak at a Massachusetts housing complex.

At least five had tested positive for COVID-19 and tests are pending on the others.

The superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been placed on administrative leave.

Flags in Holyoke, Massachusetts, will be lowered to half-mast in honor of 11 veterans who died from a suspected coronavirus outbreak at a local Soldiers’ Home.

Five of the veterans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining tests are outstanding, according to NBC Boston.

“It has been devastating to hear about the full extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home,” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said in a statement. “While I am grateful that the State is now taking swift action to ensure residents and staff get necessary care and treatment, I am grief-stricken for those we have already lost, and my heart goes out to their families and friends.”

The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is a facility that provides housing and other services to veterans in Massachusetts.

The superintendent of the facility, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services Dan Tsai.

“It is imperative that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home provide a safe environment for the veteran residents, and the dedicated staff who serve them,” Tsai said in a written statement.

In addition to those who died, 11 other staff and residents at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NBC Boston.

As someone who has visited the Holyoke Soldiers' Home on many occasions to catch up with staff and residents, I am heartbroken by today’s news. The loss of these residents to COVID-19 is a shuddering loss for us all. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 5,752 people in Massachusetts had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The devastating impact of this virus on an individual is made worse by the limitations on their loved ones to mourn and grieve in traditional ways for those who have passed,” Morse said. “To the families who have lost a loved one, know that all of Holyoke shares your grief.”