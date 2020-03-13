Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirms he tested positive for coronavirus after meeting with Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation this week

caption Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez attends a street designation ceremony for actor Julio Oscar Mechoso in 2018. source MPI10 / MediaPunch /IPX

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, he announced in a video posted to Twitter.

Suarez had gone into self-quarantine on Thursday after meeting with a delegation from Brazil earlier this week that included Jair Bolsonaro and his spokesman. The spokesman has reportedly tested positive for coronvirus.

Suarez said that the city had planned for such a scenario but told the Miami Herald he was “concerned for people who have had some measure of contact with me.”

Miami declared a state of emergency on Thursday to increase the city’s ability to combat and prevent the coronavirus.

My message to our residents in light of the news that I have tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/gW9IziifQm — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 13, 2020

“I feel completely healthy and strong,” Suarez said in the video. “However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the county’s health department to take every precuation to ensure that not only my family’s healthy, but everyone I have come into contact with is healthy with as well.”

Suarez urged anyone who had physical contact twith him to self-quarantine and said he could continue to work while recovering.

“If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested. After speaking with medical professionals, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely.”

Suarez told the Miami Herald in an interview on Friday that he was “concerned for people who have had some measure of contact with me.”

Miami declared a state of emergency on Thursday to expedite the city’s response to the coronavirus threat.

That same day, Suarez told citizens that he was entering self-quarantine as a precaution after meeting with Bolsonaro’s delegation.

After the Brazilian delegation’s visit to Florida, Bolsonaro’s spokesman Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Brazilian media and CNN. On Friday, Bolsonaro said he has tested negative for the virus.

Suarez is not the first Florida politician impacted by the visit. Sen. Rick Scott (R), who also met with the delegation on Monday, announced he was voluntarily entering self-quarantine but had not been tested for the coronavirus.

Here is my statement regarding my decision to self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/zKAmOXIB2Q — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 12, 2020

During Bolsonaro’s visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday, Suarez said he was in the same room as the president and his infected staff member.

Suarez said that he did not believe that he had personal contact with the infected individual, and was not experiecing symptoms. However, he chose to enter self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

