Outgoing White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is reportedly self-quarantining after his niece got sick following interactions with the Brazilian delegation to Mar-a-Lago

caption Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens as President Donald J. Trump participates in a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Outgoing White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is quarantining himself in South Carolina, CNBC reported.

The move comes after Mulvaney’s niece got sick after interacting with the Brazilian delegation to President Donald Trump’s resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Fabio Wajngarten, who is the communications chief for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the virus, the Brazilian president’s office confirmed on Thursday.

CNBC reported that Mulvaney’s niece shares his residence in Washington, DC, and has made a full recovery, but she was down for three to four days last week.

She tested negative for the flu and her test results for coronavirus are still pending.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Outgoing White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is quarantining himself in South Carolina, CNBC reported. The move comes after Mulvaney’s niece got sick after interacting with the Brazilian delegation to President Donald Trump’s resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

A senior administration official told CNBC that Mulvaney does not currently have any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

CNBC reported that Mulvaney’s niece shares his residence in Washington, DC, and has made a full recovery, but she was down for three to four days last week. She tested negative for the flu and her test results for coronavirus are still pending.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal and state officials have significantly tightened restrictions on social movement in recent days as the coronavirus continues sweeping across the US.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the government recommends Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The White House also recommends that Americans immediately begin homeschooling their children, avoiding nonessential travel, and avoiding bars and restaurants.

The guidelines aren’t mandatory, but they come as many cities and states close nonessential businesses such as theaters, bars, and gyms, require restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout, and prohibit large gatherings. Various states have also closed public schools.

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it,” Trump said, adding that “each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus.”

Ohio on Monday filed a lawsuit to delay its primary election, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, until June 2. The governor also recommended canceling in-person voting in the state. Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are also set to hold primaries on Tuesday, and officials in the latter two indicated they plan to move ahead as scheduled.

Georgia and Louisiana have postponed their respective primary elections.

The World Health Organization classified the novel coronavirus as a pandemic last week. To date, the disease has infected more than 185,000 people around the world and killed 7,330.

In the US, at least 4,482 people in 49 states, plus Washington, D.C., and three territories, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 86 patients with the virus have died.