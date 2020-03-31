A moving photo shows medical workers on a plane to New York to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

caption Medical workers on their way to New York to help with the coronavirus pandemic. source Southwest Airlines

A photo of US healthcare workers flying to New York from Atlanta to help with the coronavirus pandemic is warming hearts on social media.

The photo, posted on Instagram by Southwest Airlines, shows 29 medical professionals smiling and making heart shapes with their hands.

They were all “in good spirits,” a representative for the airline told Insider.

New York is the worst-hit US state so far, with more than 36,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths as of Monday.

“Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough,” a Southwest employee named Dayartra Etheridge wrote alongside the photo.

An image of US healthcare workers on their way to New York to help with the coronavirus pandemic has warmed people’s hearts on Instagram.

On Friday, a group of 29 medical professionals flew (alongside other passengers) from Atlanta to New York on board Southwest Airlines Flight 979, and one of the flight attendants snapped a photo of the workers before takeoff.

“Our flight attendants enjoy getting to know the customers they serve, and on Friday, March 27, our crew met a group of healthcare professionals on board Flight 979,” a representative for Southwest Airlines told Insider.

“According to our crew, these 29 healthcare workers were in good spirits and wanted to do their part to help those in need.

“Our crew thanked them for their service and sacrifice, and wished them well on their journey ahead.”

The photo, which has more than 30,000 likes on Instagram, was posted alongside a caption written by a Southwest employee named Dayartra Etheridge.

“While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals,” Etheridge wrote.

“These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own.

“Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough. Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a fighting chance.

“More than a dozen healthcare professionals from Atlanta answered the call this past Friday evening to serve in New York. This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice.

“If it were easy, everyone would do it, but we know that is not the case. Thankfully, this group and countless others do it each day, and for that we are forever grateful and in their debt.

“So to all the first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers, and anyone else on the front lines today and every day to keep us safe, thank you.”