Liquor stores in New York are considered ‘essential’ businesses by the state and will remain open during the coronavirus shutdowns

source Adam Berry/Stringer/Getty Images

New York liquor stores were deemed an “essential” business by the state and will remain open during the slew of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday requiring employees at nonessential businesses to work from home until further notice. Some of the exceptions include pharmacies, grocery stores, and gas stations.

The order goes into effect Sunday evening but liquor stores will not be among the businesses required to have their staff work from home.

New York liquor stores are considered an “essential” business and can remain open as employees at other businesses are required to work from home until further notice, according to the New York State Liquor Store Association.

New York’s new executive order, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday, mandates nonessential businesses to keep their workers at home in an intensifying effort to slow the coronavirus. The order will take effect Sunday evening.

However, liquor stores do not need to send their workers home because they are considered “essential” by the state as they fall under the retail and manufacturing categories for “food processing, including all foods and beverages,” according to the New York State Liquor Store Association website.

Other businesses in New York that are considered essential include health care operations, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, and mail services – among other jobs.

Businesses that do not comply with the executive order risk civil fines, however, Cuomo stressed the fact that the order is not a shelter-in-place mandate.

While the executive order is not a shelter-place-mandate, Cuomo emphasized the importance that New Yorkers limit outdoor activity, avoid public transit, practice social distancing, and stay home if they are sick except to seek medical attention if advised to after consulting a medical professional remotely.

There were more than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported in the state Friday.