Coronavirus: Here’s what to know
- Read live updates about case totals, death tolls, and new developments around the world.
- Here’s the latest on the escalating situation in the US.
- The coronavirus spread around the world in less than three months. This timeline shows how quickly the pandemic grew.
- Dozens of countries and territories have closed their borders, shuttered businesses, or ordered residents to stay home.
- China’s mass quarantines seem to have curbed the virus’s spread there, while Europe has become the pandemic’s new epicenter.
- Limited testing for the virus delayed the US response. State labs were told they couldn’t use the CDC’s coronavirus tests – but the tests could have been used all along.
- The US has advised citizens not to travel abroad, while some municipalities and states have ordered residents to stay home to contain the virus’s spread.
- The US is bracing for a wave of infections that could overwhelm hospitals, which are short on beds, staff, respirators, and protective equipment.
How to stay safe
- The CDC has recommended “social distancing” to prevent person-to-person spread. Here’s what that means.
- The most effective hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and face masks to buy.
- The coronavirus can live on some surfaces for up to three days. Here’s how to properly clean your phone, home, and hands.
- Though very few children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, some can develop severe infections. Here’s how to keep your kids busy and safe, talk to them about the situation, and work from home while schools are closed.
- As coronavirus forces more people to stay home, here are some options to entertain yourself and adjust to life under lockdown.
Evolving research about COVID-19
- People older than 60 and those with preexisting conditions are at much higher risk of severe illness and death. Experts estimate the virus’ overall death rate is ten times higher than that of the flu.
- The most common symptoms are fever and dry cough, though some patients experience headache, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
- The average coronavirus patient infects at least 2 others, but we can limit that spread with the right preventive measures.
- Though there are no approved treatments for COVID-19, researchers are racing to develop a vaccine and test drugs like a 1940s malaria pill called chloroquine.
News about the stock market and economy
- The pandemic has sent the world spiraling towards a “wartime economy.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned of 20% US unemployment.
- US jobless claims surged to a two-year high last week, and Goldman Sachs predicted an eightfold increase in claims this week.
- China’s economy under quarantine points to a key difference between today’s crash and 2008: This is a crisis of work, and there is no fix for that.
- Here’s how to prepare for the coronavirus recession.