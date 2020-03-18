Charts reveal how the coronavirus pandemic has boosted foot traffic at grocery stores but pummeled movie theaters

Foursquare analyzed foot traffic patterns at different types of retail and entertainment spaces across the US between February 19 and March 13.

The data showed that visits to movie theaters and restaurants have been on the decline across the country, while grocery stores and warehouse chains have seen big spikes in foot traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s which industries have fared best and worst so far from the pandemic, according to the data.

It has been a brutal few weeks for businesses across the retail and entertainment industries in the US.

Many of these companies are coping with conflicting situations. Some are facing massive spikes in demand as consumers flock to their stores to stock up on goods, while others, such as apparel retailers or movie theaters, are dealing with declining foot traffic and closing locations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Foursquare analyzed foot traffic patterns at various types of retail and entertainment spaces across the US between February 19 and March 13.

Find out which industries have been hardest hit below:

Foot traffic to movie theaters has been on the decline for several weeks as consumers have steered away from public spaces.

This week, some of the US’ biggest movie theater chains, including Regal and AMC, announced that they would be temporarily closing locations either because of state-mandated orders or because they were choosing to.

While restrictions are now in place to prevent bars and restaurants from being open in certain cities and states, Foursquare foot traffic data from previous weeks showed that many people were still heading to bars despite government guidelines around social distancing.

According to Foursquare, foot traffic to nightlife spots was down a minor 4% from the week ending February 19 to the week ending March 13. New York City bars saw the smallest drop in foot traffic overall, it said.

Restaurants, meanwhile, are being hit hard by the crisis. According to Foursquare, foot traffic to casual dining chains declined 11% nationally between February 19 and March 13.

But fast-food chains seem to be benefiting, especially in New York, where Foursquare recorded a 9% increase in foot traffic between February 19 and March 13.

The spread of the virus has caused many US consumers to panic buy and stock up on goods. And because of this, grocery chains and warehouse clubs such as Costco and Sam’s Club have seen massive spikes in demand.

According to Foursquare, foot traffic to warehouse chains was up nearly 39% between the week ending February 19 and the week ending March 13 across New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Grocery stores saw a sharp spike in visits around March 11 and 13, according to Foursquare, as the virus spread and concerns heightened.

It isn’t only groceries that consumers are keen to stock up on, however. Foot traffic to gas stations has been on the increase over the past few weeks as consumers likely avoid public transportation.