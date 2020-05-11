Despite the White House’s best efforts, people infected with the coronavirus keep getting close to Trump, including a valet who may have served him food

caption A man wearing a face covering as he watches President Donald Trump speak in the East Room of the White House on April 30, 2020. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is “spooked” by an outbreak of the coronavirus sweeping the White House, The New York Times reported.

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and one of Trump’s valets had tested positive for the illness in recent days.

The outbreak has prompted officials to introduce stricter measures against the virus, including requiring Secret Service agents to wear a protective face mask.

President Donald Trump is increasingly concerned about a coronavirus outbreak sweeping the White House, and is demanding that people close to him wear protective masks, according to multiple media reports Sunday.

Officials are also racing to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that appears to be spreading rapidly through the maze of cramped offices in the White House, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing several administration officials.

Katie Miller, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, and one of Trump’s personal valets have tested positive for the illness. (Miller is also married to Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president.)

According to The Times, Trump is “spooked” that his valet – one of many staff members who serve him food – had not been wearing a mask, and was “annoyed” to learn that Miller tested positive.

He is also becoming irritated by people who come too close to him, the Times reported.

caption Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, with Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller in the White House Rose Garden on March 24, 2020. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The outbreak has prompted the introduction of a series of new measures to screen the president from possible infection, ABC News reported, with Secret Service agents now required to wear protective face masks around the president.

A list of more than a dozen officials who work closely with the president will also be required to be tested for the virus before entering the West Wing every day, ABC News reported. People scheduled to meet face-to-face with the president will also be tested.

The White House is also considering implementing a strict rule that requires people attending meetings to keep six feet away from each other.

Despite Miller – a high-ranking member of Pence’s staff – having tested positive for the illness, there are no plans for the vice president and Trump to be kept apart, according to the reports, though the measure has been discussed.

Pence’s office on Sunday said the vice president is “not in quarantine” despite Miller’s positive result.”Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day,” the statement added.

The outbreak comes with Trump reportedly eager to lift social-distancing measures and reopen swathes of the US economy, despite concerns that the move may be premature and could hasten a second wave of the coronavirus.