States keep undercounting unemployment due to bad tech — the real numbers are even more shocking

Economists at Virginia Commonwealth University and Arizona State University believe 34 million American jobs have been lost since mid-March, millions more than official unemployment claims numbers report.

The Labor Department reports that about 30 million jobs have been lost during the pandemic, possibly because long waits have kept hundreds of thousands of people from applying for unemployment benefits.

Authorities have placed nearly 85% of Americans are under some form of lockdown in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has likely eliminated millions more jobs than previously reported, according to a new survey.

The crisis and the subsequent lockdown have cost 34 million American jobs, according to new findings from Virginia Commonwealth University and Arizona State University.

Economists Adam Blandin and Alexander Bick surveyed almost 3,000 Americans and estimate that 10 million jobs have been lost this month alone. They based their calculations off the employment rate among working-age adults being at 55.8% for the week of April 12-18.

The already staggering official unemployment claims numbers don’t tell the full story of how the pandemic has upended the country’s job market, according to the survey. The Labor Department said Thursday that 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the six-week total to more than 30 million. However, nearly 600,000 others tried and failed to file claims because of long waits and other complications last week alone, according to the survey.

Although the unemployment rate declined from early April to 16.2%, Blandin and Bick also noted a fall in the labor force participation rate, implying fewer people actually looking for work.

Many of those who lost their jobs are older and less educated, the researchers found.

The food service and tourism industries were hit especially hard as authorities confined nearly 85% of Americans to their homes for much of the past month in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already infected more than 1 million Americans.

At least 16 states including Georgia and Tennessee have begun to take steps toward reopening in an effort to the stymie the pandemic’s economic impact there.