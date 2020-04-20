The coronavirus pandemic is fueling anti-Semitism around the world, and the US is no exception

There’s been an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic so far this year.

On Monday, when releasing a report of anti-Semitic incidents from 2019, researchers at Tel Aviv University said they “cannot disregard the implications of the Coronavirus crisis during 2020.”

The global crisis has breathed new life into centuries-old rhetoric that blames Jews for the spread of disease and economic downturns.

Rockland County, a coronavirus hotspot outside of New York City with a large Jewish population, has become a flashpoint.

And Jewish organizations trying to congregate online have been targets of “zoombombing.”

Every year, the Kantor Center at Tel Aviv University publishes a report on the state of anti-Semitic incidents around the world.

When releasing its 2019 data on Monday – which noted an 18% surge in incidents last year – researchers also said they’re already seeing an increase in anti-Semitism this year related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although this report deals with antisemitism in 2019, we cannot disregard the implications of the Coronavirus crisis during 2020,” Professor Dina Porat wrote in the report’s executive summary. “It has inspired antisemitic expressions that we must address.”

Porat wrote that, in the first few months of 2020, there has been a rise in anti-Semitic expressions and “Jew-hatred,” mainly originating from activists on the extreme right.

The hateful rhetoric mimics age-old anti-Semitic conspiracy theories – blaming Jewish people for economic unrest and global disasters, the report says.

An example of that bubbled up in the United States as recently as Saturday. In an echo of Nazi propaganda, protesters at an Ohio rally held signs depicting a rat donning a Star of David and yarmulke that read “the real plague.”

The actions of the protesters drew disgust from people on Twitter, including local Democratic State Rep. Casey Weinstein.

There is a long, scary and disgusting history of blaming Jews for plagues and disease. NOT ON MY WATCH. ✡️ https://t.co/2kDhpxsr0d — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) April 19, 2020

A Jewish community in New York has been the target of anti-Semitic attacks online

Similar hateful rhetoric has bubbled up in social media posts from residents of a New York City suburb, prompting a response from The Anti-Defamation League.

Rockland County, which has a population of more than 325,000 residents, has been a hotspot for coronavirus cases in New York.

The county is about 30 miles from New York City, the global epicenter of the crisis, and is also home to a large community of Orthodox Jews.

In Facebook groups and other social media platforms, some residents have attributed the high number of coronavirus cases to a failure of social distancing among the religious community.

In 2019, when the Rockland County Republican Party producing a campaign advertisement widely criticized as anti-Semitic, Ed Day, the county’s Republican executive, called for its withdrawal, criticizing its tone but saying that its contents were “well-grounded.”

Day has now called for a containment zone around Spring Valley and Monsey, which are towns where a large number of Orthodox Jewish residents live. And on his Facebook page, Day had thanked police for breaking up a gathering of Orthodox residents at synagogue during Passover.

In response, residents who blamed the high number of coronavirus cases to a failure of social distancing among the religious community posted hateful messages on Day’s Facebook page. According to the Forward, some even called for patches with the letter “C” be sewn onto those infected with the virus.

Eventually, the comments on got so bad that Day himself called it out and urged people who spotted the hateful rhetoric to contact the county’s Human Right Commission, he told The Forward.

“The language was getting to a point where it was starting to harken back to a time in our history, in the 30s in Europe, that nobody really has to be reminded of, obviously,” Day told the outlet. “I made a comment at the top of the page that said, this is not something you need to be doing. And it stopped.”

“If I was truly anti-Semitic, I think probably one of the most anti-Semitic acts I could commit would be to let Jewish people get sick and die,” he continued.

Day didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. He told Forward that the containment zone idea was “based upon logic, science, reality” – and not anti-Semitism.

Still, the cultural tension has sparked fear and uncertainty in a community that has seen a surge in violence in recent months.

In December, a man broke into a Hanukkah dinner hosted at a Hasidic rabbi’s Monsey home and stabbed five guests. A 72-year-old man died from his injuries in March. The month prior, a 30-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed several times on his way to morning prayers.

“All of us in Rockland County – residents, community leaders, and elected officials – are facing this public health crisis together,” Evan R. Bernstein, vice president of the ADL’s Northeast Division, told The Yeshiva World, a news organization that serves Jewish communities. “The scapegoating and finger-pointing that we have seen in recent days, coupled with a surge in antisemitism online, serves no purpose other than to distract and divide us. Now is the time for unity, not for placing blame.”

The attacks recirculate old tropes and take advantage of new technologies

The Kantor Center study notes that Jewish hatred during times of crisis is not new and that the kind of language used has relied heavily on centuries-old canards.

For example, some have baselessly blamed Jews for poisoning water supplies and others have accused them of undermining the world economy “in order to facilitate their control over it,” the study said.

When there were coronavirus outbreaks at synagogues, some called it a punishment for the “rejection of Jesus Christ.”

The Anti-Semitism has resulted in a trend in cyber-attacks on Jewish institutions and groups trying to congregate online, the study said, with organizations being targeted by “zoombombing.”

Earlier this month, for example, a group of 150 Yeshiva University students met virtually for a Passover event.

During the Zoom conference call, a dozen or so people logged into the chat and started inundating it with hateful messaged and popular tropes among neo-Nazis.

There were death threats, Holocaust references and references to “dirty Jews,” one of the students told Huffpost.

“Since the beginning of March 2020, there have been disturbing examples of Jews, Zionists and Israelis, as individuals and as a collective, being accused of causing and spreading the Coronavirus,” the study said. “In the past, global and national calamities, natural disasters, plagues, tsunamis, earthquakes, as well as world wars and economic crises were followed by accusations against the Jews as their main perpetrators.”