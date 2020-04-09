Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to air Trump’s full coronavirus briefings

Vice President Mike Pence is blocking the US’s top public-health officials from appearing on CNN in an effort to pressure the network to air the White House coronavirus briefings in their entirety, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN is one of several networks that often cut away from the briefings to fact-check the President Donald Trump’s statements and don’t always air the full events, which can last a few hours.

“When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air,” a representative for Pence told CNN.

Many critics have argued that the daily events often bear more resemblance to campaign rallies than informational briefings.

CNN reported that those officials included the coronavirus task force members Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams. CNN said the president had also refused all of its requests for an interview during the health crisis.

On Tuesday, CNN didn’t air the president’s portion of the daily briefing but tuned in for some of the health officials’ remarks. The president’s favorite network, Fox News, has aired the briefings in full.

Trump has invited some top donors in the business world, who are helping produce essential medical supplies, to promote their companies and praise him. Last week, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell celebrated the president, saying, “God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on.”