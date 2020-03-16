Some people are still ignoring coronavirus precautions around the world, from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to going to protests and concerts

The coronavirus is now in more than 145 countries. It’s killed more than 6,500 people, and infected more than 169,000.

Expert groups, like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend social distancing, and avoiding large events, and gatherings.

But some people around the world still ignored advice from experts, and even their governments. Scroll down to see photos.

Editor’s note: Insider has chosen to blur out some of these people’s faces.

Health experts and governments around the world have warned citizens to practice social distancing – the act of avoiding large crowds and keeping a distance from people who might be sick – to slow the coronavirus from spreading through airborne infections.

But as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with no signs of abating, people still seem to be ignoring this advice.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in the US and Ireland despite major cities shutting their celebrations down. Hundreds of people flooded Disney World for a final fireworks show before its temporary closure.

Parisians enjoyed spring weather, while in the UK, Brazil, and Mexico, people went along to protests and concerts.

Here are some photos.

In America, people were still out in bars and streets to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, even though many cities had already canceled their celebrations. Here’s an unofficial gathering in New Orleans on Saturday.

Many major cities including New York City, Chicago, Boston, and New Orleans have canceled or postponed their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Despite some cities closing down, many people still held unofficial gatherings to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Many major cities and states still did not have official restrictions on their bars and restaurants at this point.

But by Sunday, many bars and restaurants across the country started to voluntarily close down to avoid further spreading the coronavirus, Insider’s Andrew Dunn reported.

Though the US federal government has made no official recommendations on social distancing, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have enforced community social distancing. Experts said this has helped stop the coronavirus from spreading, Time reported.

A group of public-health experts at the Center for American Progress on Saturday called on authorities to increase more restrictive measures, which would include closing bars and gyms.

In Nashville, hundreds of people were videoed partying in crowded bars, known as honky-tonks.

A video showing dozens of people dancing to live music in downtown Nashville, was posted Sunday. It garnered at least 6.5 million views as of Monday afternoon, as well as widespread backlash.

Downtown Nashville is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct — Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) March 15, 2020

Historian Kevin M. Kruse tweeted in response to the video: “My 75-year-old mother with respiratory issue[s] lives in Nashville, so if you all could take a loss this weekend by somehow managing to stay out of Tootsie’s for one goddamn night, I’d really appreciate it.”

After the backlash, Davidson County mayor John Cooper called on all bars and nightclubs would be closed, the Nashville Tennessean reported.

Steve Smith, a nightclub owner in Nashville, said in a statement that Cooper’s call to close down bars was “unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” the Nashville Tennessean reported.

In New York City’s Prospect Park, people were seen taking advantage of the good weather on Sunday by taking strolls or running.

There have been no official restrictions put in place in public places, though experts have called for social distancing.

On Sunday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci urged young people to follow social distancing protocols to stop the virus from spreading, according to The New York Times.

In a Sunday night statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City ordered restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close, stating that all restaurants and cafes would be restrict to take-out only.

The order will go into effect 9 a.m. Tuesday local time.

On the other side of the country, people were still eating at restaurants and walking around Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom banned gatherings of 250 people or more last week, and said that people attending smaller ones should stand six feet apart.

The California Department of Public Health also requested that residents adopt social-distancing measures.

Bars were still open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and people were still drinking.

But by the end of Sunday, Gov. Newsom called for all “non-essential” businesses, like bars and pubs to be closed down, according to CNBC.

The restrictions took effect from midnight Monday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

In Orlando, Florida, people flocked to Disney World before the doors shut on Monday. Many of the group were visiting to see the final “Happily Ever After” fireworks show before the temporary closure.

caption Crowds watching the final fireworks show at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. source Courtesy of BlogMickey.com

Hundreds of people gathered to see the final fireworks, Insider’s Darcy Schild reported.

The large crowds even drew the ire of Walt Disney’s granddaughter Abigail Disney. She tweeted Monday: “Are you f—ing kidding me??”

Miami Beach, a popular tourist destination also looked busy as residents and students celebrated their spring break.

Tens of thousands of people typically visit during this time of year.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on Thursday canceled large events, and asked bars and clubs to close, The New York Times reported.

Restrictions were further ramped up over the weekend. Authorities are now closing beaches at 5 p.m. in an attempt to stop the virus, according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, it was announced that parts of the beach will close indefinitely, according to the Miami Herald.

“The status quo with crowds of spring breakers is absolutely unacceptable,” Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian said.

“Every health expert is telling us we need social distancing – less interaction to reduce transmissions,” he added, according to the Miami Herald.

In the UK, concerts were still being held. Stereophonics, a Welsh band, played to a crowd of thousands in Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, on Saturday.

caption A screenshot from the Stereophonics concert on Saturday. source Stereophonics / Twitter

Though Wales has not banned mass gatherings, schools are preparing to close, Wales Online reported.

On social media, people were critical of the decision to continue with the concert.

One person named Nicola tweeted: “I’m from Italy. We can’t leave home, 2,000 people have died and it’s just the beginning. Seeing such recklessness is astonishing. Good luck friends.”

Italy has in recent weeks become the new epicenter of the outbreak, with almost 25,000 infected and more than 1,800 dead. The healthcare system has been so inundated that it has been prioritizing young people with higher chances of survival, rather than old people.

Footage of a packed bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday sparked outrage on social media and prompted the hashtag #CloseThePubs to go viral.

Ireland had advised people to cancel indoor gatherings with 100 or more people, but didn’t actively close bars or restaurants, according to Reuters.

The government said it was up to pub and bar owners to stop customers from getting too close to each other.

But they apparently failed to do so, with footage of a packed pub in Dublin going viral on Twitter. Many people criticized the video, and the hashtag #CloseThePubs went viral.

Just sent to me from Temple bar. Glad we are taking this serious.#COVIDー19 #CloseThePubs pic.twitter.com/YI1YOwzDV7 — Gareth Neary (@Tiananmens) March 14, 2020

On Sunday, after the social media outrage, some bars said they would voluntarily close. Later in the day, the Irish government also ordered all bars to close until at least the end of March.

caption A man walking past The Norseman pub in Dublin on Sunday. source Lorraine O’Sullivan / Reuters

Meanwhile, on Sunday, thousands crowded the streets of Paris to enjoy the weather.

caption People enjoy a sunny Sunday on the Seine river banks, in Paris, France, on March 15, 2020. source Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The French government had already ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down on Saturday, with only grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper stands, and “tabacs” selling basic essentials allowed to operate.

“We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants. In usual times, this would make me happy because this is the France we all love,” Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said, according to CNN.

“But for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing.”

He also urged citizens to practice social distancing, the Irish Times reported.

People were still sitting by the Seine and socializing close to each other.

And the streets were still busy in the evening.

France is now considering increasing the intensity of its lockdown, and its health chief said the situation was “deteriorating fast,” according to the BBC.

In Germany, tourists continued to visit famous monuments on Saturday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn had by then already urged people to practice social distancing, according to The Local.

On Monday the country also banned large gatherings, closed schools, and shut down bars and gyms, the BBC reported. It also closed its borders with France, Austria, and Switzerland.

Over in Brazil, thousands of people staged rallies in various cities to support President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday.

The marches, which took place across various cities, were organized by right-wing groups supporting Bolsonaro and rallying against his critics in Brazil’s National Congress and Supreme Court, The Daily Telegraph and The Times of London reported.

The rally took place despite major cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo already ordering schools, nightclubs and movie theaters to close to stop the virus from spreading, according to The Guardian.

Some people wore masks that said “The virus is the scumbags in Congress,” The Times of London said.

Even Bolsonaro made an appearance in Brasilia, fist bumping and shaking hands with supporters despite doctors telling him to quarantine until next week. He took a coronavirus test last week after his communications chief tested positive.

caption Bolsonaro meeting supporters in front the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday. source Adriano Machado / Reuters

Bolsonaro took a coronavirus test after his communications chief Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus on Thursday, and said on Friday that he had tested negative.

Medical experts advised him to remain in quarantine after his test, but he ignored the advice, The Times of London reported.

President Donald Trump, whom Bolsonaro sat next to at Mar-a-Lago last week, also tested negative on Saturday, the White House said.

In Mexico, the Vive Latino music festival continued to be held on Saturday, with about 40,000 people attending.

The Mexican government has not suspended mass gatherings, or put in travel restrictions, according to The New York Times.

It has, however, extended schools’ Easter break from two weeks to a month, with students expected to return to school on April 20 instead, The New York Times said.

The festival checked people’s temperatures upon entry, but otherwise everything remained as normal. One concert-goer called the coronavirus restrictions “hysteria,” while others said they couldn’t get refunds.

Alan Miranda told the Associated Press he decided to go “because I consider it [the coronavirus] is more a collective hysteria than any other thing. In Mexico we have a culture of a little bit more of hygiene that helps us to limit this kind of transmissions.”

Others said they went because they couldn’t get a refund for their ticket or sell it on for enough money.

Leaders around the world appear to recognize the difficulty of enforcing social distancing, but are doing what they can. As Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said on Sunday: “The party is over.”

