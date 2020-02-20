Before and after photos show how the coronavirus has left Asia’s biggest tourist attractions looking like ghost towns

source Getty

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the tourism industry in China and beyond.

Attractions like the Great Wall and Disneyland Shanghai have issued warnings to visitors, canceled events, or even shut down completely.

These photos show the stark contrast between Asia’s biggest attractions when there is an epidemic raging and when there isn’t.

The coronavirus outbreak is devastating tourism across Asia, and these images prove it.

The problem is twofold: attractions within China are either shut or heavily restricted, and also Chinese tourists on lockdown are no longer flying abroad.

Neighboring countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are especially badly affected.

These pairs of before and after photos show how individual landmarks have been left looking like ghost towns by an outbreak which has paralyzed large parts of a whole continent.

BEFORE: The Forbidden City in Beijing, China is one of the most visited sites in the world.

caption People visit the Forbidden City during a blue sky summer day on August 29, 2019, in Beijing, China. source Getty

Beijing has been experiencing a rise in tourist numbers, with more than 4 million arrivals in 2018, according to China Daily.

AFTER: The attraction was closed indefinitely to tourists at the end of January. Photos show a couple of people milling about by the entrance.

caption Chinese boys wear protective masks as the gated entrance to the Forbidden City on January 24, 2020, in Beijing, China. source Getty

The reopening of the museum is pending further notice, according to Reuters.

Source: China Daily, Reuters

BEFORE: The Temple of Heaven, a 15th-century religious center recognized by UNESCO, is another must-see Beijing attraction.

caption The Temple of Heaven during the Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing on February 20, 2018. source Getty

AFTER: The attraction is still open, but numbers are way down.

caption Visitors wear in protective masks at the Temple of Heaven on January 27, 2020. source Getty

While the Temple of Heaven remains open to tourists, authorities closed down other Bejing hotspots, like the Ming Tombs and the Yinshan Pagoda, on January 24.

Source: Channel News Asia

BEFORE: The Great Wall of China is one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

caption People visit the Great Wall to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2020. source Getty

In 2019, officials had to set a visitors cap of 65,000 visitors daily because the Wall was overcrowded with both local and international tourists.

Source: CNN

AFTER: Parts of The Great Wall have been closed to the public. It looks very different.

caption A security guard walks past a closed section of the Great Wall of China on February 7, 2020. source Getty

In a bid to limit the spread of the virus, authorities announced on January 25 that the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China would temporarily close.

Tourist visiting other sections of the Wall will have their temperature checked, according to Channel News Asia.

Source: Channel News Asia

BEFORE: Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in 2016, attracted 11 million people in its debut year.

caption Shanghai Disneyland on October 4, 2016, the first long holiday season since it opened three months before. source Getty

The Disney theme park, which cost $5.5 billion, was the first of its kind in mainland China.

Source:Deadline

AFTER: On January 25, officials announced they would be closing the theme park idenfinitely.

caption Staff members outside a closed Shanghai Disneyland on January 25, 2020. source Reuters

BEFORE: Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, welcomed 35.8 million visitors in 2018, according to Statista.

caption Tourists in “Piazza San Marco” of the Venetian casino on May 9, 2008, in Macau. source Getty

Known as the “Vegas of China”, Macau has been attracting casino enthusiasts ever since gambling became legal in the 1960s.

Source: Statista, Fodors

AFTER: Macau closed its casinos for two weeks after 10 people tested positive for the coronavirus on February 4. They are now open again, but everybody has to wear a mask.

caption The Venetian Macau on February 5, 2020, during a general closure of the city’s casinos. source Getty

During the closures, authorities said the city was receiving around 2,000 visitors a day, a drop of 98% year on year.

Source: Reuters, CNBC

A handful of Asian cities outside of China are also struggling with the dwindling numbers of tourists.

BEFORE: The Ratchada Train night market in Bangkok, Thailand, is usually teeming with people. This is a picture from August 2018.

caption General view of the Ratchada train market in Bangkok, Thailand August 23, 2018. source Reuters

Last year, 11 million Chinese visitors traveled to Thailand, but this number will drop by 2 million this year, according to the Guardian.

Source: The Guardian

AFTER: The market is still open, but visitor numbers are down sharply. This picture was taken in the last week of January.

A market stall owner told The Guardian that his best-selling items now include disposable face masks, which have surpassed sales of souvenirs such as pad Thai fridge magnets.

With so few visitors, vendors say they are struggling to make ends meet.

Source: The Guardian

BEFORE: The Literature Temple in Hanoi, Vietnam is often cited as one of the city’s most picturesque tourist attractions. This picture was taken early last year.

caption The Van Mieu — or Literature Temple — on February 5 2019, the first day of Lunar New Year. source Getty

The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on Vietnam, which counts China as its largest trading partner.

Source: Reuters

AFTER: Here is the temple this year. Everyone has a face mask.

caption Tourists in protective face masks at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on February 12, 2020. source Getty.

On her trip to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Business Insider’s Kate Taylor noticed that the majority of people in the city are wearing surgical masks, and “if you aren’t wearing a mask, you are seen as potentially part of the problem.”

Source: Business Insider

BEFORE: Here is the Hoh Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi, a landmark that’s often used for large state ceremonies.

caption People walk around the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi on March 2, 2019. source Getty

Vietnam had a total of 1.5 million tourists visiting its cities in 2019, according to Vietnam Tourism. A third of them came from China.

Source: Vietnam Tourism

AFTER: These tourists, all with face masks, don’t have much company in a photo taken one week ago.

caption Tourists take a selfie outside the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi on February 11, 2020. source Getty

Tour operators in large cities like Ho Chi Minh and Ha Long have been receiving about 50% fewer customers, according to Vietnam Insider. Hotels and resorts are also affected, suffering a 20 – 50% decline in occupancy.

Source: Vietnam Insider

BEFORE: Over the years, South Korea has seen a surge in visitor numbers, with almost 15.5 million in 2018. Gyeongbokgung Palace is one of its top attractions.

caption Visitors walk through Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on September 26, 2018. source Getty

Due to its proximity to China, a large proportion of its tourists come from there. Almost 4.8 million Chinese visitors traveled to South Korea in 2018, according to the Korean Tourism Organization.

Source: Statista , Korea Tourism Organization

AFTER: This picture, taken February 10, shows quieter scenes in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

caption Masked tourists at Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on February 10, 2020. source Getty

On February 19, South Korea saw its coronavirus cases jump by half, raising its total from 31 to 46, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement cited in The Japan Times.

Source: The Japan Times

BEFORE: Tokyo, Japan, is one of the biggest cities in Asia, and a big draw for tourists.

caption People using the crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo. source Getty

On average, half a million people use the famous Shibuya Crossing every day and 3,000 per crossing cycle, according to Associated Press.

Source: AP

AFTER: This image shows the crossing basically deserted.

caption A boy wearing a mask at the Shibuya crossing on February 02, 2020, in Tokyo, Japan. source Getty

As of February 17, there were a total number of 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Japan.

The country made headlines when a large cruise ship called the Diamond Princess, had to be put in quarantine after an outbreak of the virus on board.

Source: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Statista

The common concern among all these countries is how long the virus will last, as they are already feeling the burden of a slowing tourist industry, according to the Financial Times.

caption A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a bridge, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur source Reuters

As the number of coronavirus cases increases, countries across the world are becoming increasingly worried about what this means for their tourism sectors and the overall economy.

Source: Financial Times