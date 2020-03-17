Striking photos show Chinese officials on horseback travelling to the country’s most remote areas to warn people about the coronavirus

caption Border guards and medics ride in the snow during a patrol and visit to remote nomad families in Fuyun county, Altay, in northwest China’s Xinjiang region on February 19, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

News about the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 182,000 people so far, has reached the most faraway corners of the world.

Even in remote parts of China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, nomad families are being educated about the illness.

These photos, taken on February 19, capture how Chinese officials traveled to these regions on horseback to promote awareness about the virus.

The new coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has also affected every province and region of the country.

Even in the country’s most remote regions, police had to ride on horseback through snowy conditions to reach nomad communities and inform them about the dangers of the virus.

Striking photos that were taken on February 19, when China was still recording thousands of cases a day, show what that looked like.

The Altay prefecture, located in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, is one of the most remote areas in the world.

caption The Kanas River in Altay, northwest China’s Xinjiang region on January 3, 2020. source Xinhua/Song Yanhua via Getty Images

The region of Xinjiang is home to the Uighurs, a mostly-Muslim ethnic minority currently being heavily surveilled by the Chinese government. Uighurs refer to the region as East Turkestan.

Xinjiang’s major cities are easily accessible, but its more remote regions are not.

To travel from Ürümqi, the capital of Xinjiang, to Altay, it takes about one hour by plane, 9 hours by day bus, 12 hours by night bus and about 14 hours by train, according to Reuters.

On February 19, as coronavirus cases across China were spiking, authorities traveled through rough, snowy conditions to reach the prefecture’s most isolated nomad families.

caption Police officers visit residents in Altay, Xinjiang, on February 19, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Wearing face masks and even hazmat suits, police, military, and medical workers had to trek through deep snow, sometimes on foot…

caption Chinese authorities walking through Xinjiang on February 19, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

…and other times on horseback.

caption Officials on horseback wearing protective face masks in Altay on February 19, 2020. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Once they reached the nomad families, police measured their temperatures…

caption Medics measure the temperatures of Altay residents on February 19, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

…and also informed them about measures to take to prevent it from spreading any further.

caption Officials inform Altay families about pandemic prevention on February 19, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

