Porn sites are peddling coronavirus-themed porn — and a lot of it is racist

source Little Squirtles and Chase Poundher/PornHub

If you search coronavirus on PornHub, 115 results will pop up with titles like “COVID-19 Coronavirus: Horny Sl– Has to Use Protection During” and “Wear Your Hazmat Suit before Masturbating.”

Anxiety about the novel coronavirus is on the rise, with over 94,000 people testing positive for the virus and 3,200 dead worldwide, and popular media is adapting to reflect public interest.

From celebrities to social media influencers, different types of content creators are capitalizing on the insatiable panic – including adult entertainers.

Coronavirus videos, like ones starring duo Spicy x Rice, feature actors dressed in hazmat suits, masks, and gloves in different role playing scenarios concerning the virus.

“I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies: We are all searching for things that make us come alive,” Spicy told Vice.

Some porn actors are using the platform to spread awareness on how to prevent the virus

source Reuters

Some of the videos, like one produced by performers Little Squirtles and Chase Poundher, try to be instructional.

Chase explains the coronavirus to Little Squirtles in one video, and describes the types of masks that medical professionals should wear. He adds that it’s best to stand a few feet away from people in crowded spaces to avoid contracting the virus.

“I think people are searching for it as a silly novelty. I think it’s a minority who actually wack off to this kind of content,” Chase told Vice. “There are a lot of people with a mask kink, but I don’t think that is directly related to this COVID-19 trend. I think it’s attractive to people because it can help lighten the mood on a serious subject.”

Many of the video titles have racist undertones and play on anti-Asian stereotypes

While some of the videos are intended to be a light-hearted take on the global panic over the coronavirus, many lean on racist stereotypes about Asian people as their punchlines.

Videos like “Hot Chinese girl likes to s— coronavirus out of him” and “Hot Asian Girl Gives Me Coronavirus and A C——” combine xenophobic tropes about Asian people being “diseased” and “foreign” with the existing fetishizing of Asian women that occurs in porn.

One of the largest racial tropes that exists about Asian women is that they are hypersexual and available – stemming from centuries of European colonization in Asia and warfare by the United States.

“The pervasiveness of unrealistic and hypersexualized images of Asian women feed the stereotype that Asian women are sexually available to Western men,” writer and performance artist Kristina Wong wrote for the Huffington Post. “These images aren’t just dehumanizing, they put us at risk for violence.”

Last week, the United Nation’s human rights guardian Michelle Bachelet warned that Asian people are facing disproportionate threats of racial violence, propelled by people trying to capitalize on dangerous and racist stereotypes, including with videos like these.

Pornhub was not immediately available to comment.