A photographer captured people holding signs with powerful messages through their windows while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic

- source
- Stephen Lovekin
- A photographer has created a portrait series which beautifully documents people self-isolating at home, taken through their windows.
- Each photo taken by Stephen Lovekin shows a person or family sharing a message to the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Messages include “hope,” “alone together,” and “the machine can stop.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The photos were taken in Lovekin’s local Brooklyn neighborhood of Ditmas Park.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
He was searching for a way to help people feel more connected to the outside world, despite being physically separated from one another.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
So Lovekin decided to ask neighbors to share a message with the world, whether personal, political, or spiritual.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
The first person Lovekin photographed was a 91-year-old artist, who happens to be his neighbor. “She lives alone in a studio on the top floor, where she continues to create artwork. I was inspired by her dedication to her work,” he said.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
“Through word of mouth and sharing on social, other people were asking me to get involved in the project, and it eventually started a snowball effect. I feel like I’m busier than when things were normal!” Lovekin added.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
The “Hope” image of a photographer with his family is Lovekin’s favorite. “I remember seeing the daughter with her hand on her knees, and her mother came out behind her with the word ‘Hope,’ and I knew that it would be a great group shot,” he said.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
“I enjoy photohraphing children — to see the innocence and naivety in the kids is bittersweet and beautiful,” Lovekin said.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
But he admitted it’s “hard to pick” one favorite image.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
Some people chose to write inspirational quotes …
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
… others sent a powerful message …
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
… some signs offered reminders to slow down …
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
… and some simply documented this unprecedented situation we all find ourselves in.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin, Shutterstock
Read more:
Eerie before-and-after photos show public spaces emptied out around the world amid the coronavirus panic
13 ways to pass the time and give back during the coronavirus pandemic
Photos by regular people show life under coronavirus lockdown around the world