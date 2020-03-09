Nikon delays the release of a new camera over a parts shortage blamed on coronavirus prevention

caption Nikon says its D6 sports-photography camera, not pictured, will be delayed by about two months. source Matthias Ripp/FLICKR

The novel coronavirus is being blamed for delaying the release of Nikon’s D6 sports-photography camera.

In a statement published on its website Monday, Nikon said that measures taken to prevent the virus from spreading had caused delays in procuring parts for the D6, which was originally set to go on sale in March.

In the statement, the Japanese optics giant apologized for the delay and said it’s hoping to release the camera at some point in May.

“As a result of delays in the procurement of parts and components from a third-party cooperating company due to measures implemented in response to the spread of COVID-19, the release of the new Nikon D6 digital SLR camera, originally planned for March 2020, will be delayed,” the statement said, using the name of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Numerous multinational tech companies have seen their supply chains disrupted since the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple’s major iPhone manufacturer Foxconn had been forced to close or partially close its iPhone manufacturing plants amid virus fears, but it reportedly hopes to resume its usual production routines in China by the end of March.

Concerns also persist about the feasibility of staging the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Earlier this month, Japan’s Olympics minister said the games could be postponed until later in the year, though she emphasized that organizers were doing “all we can to ensure that the games go ahead as planned.”