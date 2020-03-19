Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for the novel coronavirus

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the palace announced on Thursday.

“His health is good. The Prince is being monitored by his doctor and treated by the specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital,” the palace said.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, a pandemic on March 11.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the palace announced on Thursday.

“Prince Albert, who was tested this week, is positive for coronavirus,” the announcement said. “His health is good. The Prince is being monitored by his doctor and treated by the specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital.”

“Prince Albert continues to work from his private apartment and is in close contact with the members of his cabinet, government, and closest collaborators,” the statement continued.

The palace said Prince Albert is asking the people of Monaco to “respect the measures of confinement and limiting contact with others. Only rigorous observation with the confinement rules will stem the propagation of coronavirus.”

The public will continue getting “regular information” and updates on the prince’s health, the statement said.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, a pandemic on March 11.

To date, 227,310 people around the world have been infected and 9,311 have died as a result.