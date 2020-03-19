Professional athletes are getting creative by using rolls of toilet paper to stay sharp during coronavirus quarantine

View this post on Instagram

Merci @elodie_poix Let’s get the past, present and future nominations going here. Past: one of the best jugglers I know @rhianw7 (omg I can’t wait) Present: @kailensheridan I know your feet don’t lie either Future: now is your chance to shine @luca_aiello_13 #stayhomechallenge #thatsweatpantlife #lookgoodfeelgood #thiscountsasmyworkoutoftheday