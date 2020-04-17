A Florida steakhouse saved its staff by turning into a butcher’s shop for the coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants are doing everything they can to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tropical Acres Steakhouse in Florida started operating as a butcher shop in order to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic

Steaks that would normally cost $28 in the dining room are being sold to customers for only $9.

The switch has allowed the steakhouse to keep and pay all of its staff.

When Florida ordered all restaurants to close on March 20, Jack Studiale initially thought he would have to lay off all of the employees at his steakhouse – some of whom have worked at the restaurant for 40 years.

But then he got the idea to start selling his inventory directly to the public.

Tropical Acres Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale is mainly offering cuts of beef, chicken, salmon, and mahi-mahi, as well as fresh produce items like lemons and tomatoes. Business has been so good that he’s been able to keep all of his staff, even though he’s selling the food at discounted rates.

“We’re supplementing their pay as well, just so that they’re making as much or close to what they were making before this crisis,” Studiale told Business Insider Today.

At a time when many restaurants across the country are laying off staff, reducing hours, or shutting down completely, Tropical Acres is now ordering three times more beef than usual.

In fact, Studiale says business has been so good that he’s even planning to continue the butcher shop after the pandemic ends and the restaurant reopens.