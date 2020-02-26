‘The brink of a global recession’: A financial expert warns of severe coronavirus fallout as markets tank

caption A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Coronavirus’ hit to major supply chains and spending behavior is pushing the world “to the bring of a global recession” this year, Nigel Green, CEO of financial services firm deVere Group, said Wednesday.

Investors were “caught off-guard” by major selloffs on Monday and Tuesday, as well as the possibility of prolonged economic risk posed by the outbreak, Green added.

The virus’ fallout will only exacerbate lasting risks from US-China trade tensions, manufacturing industry slumps, and slowing growth in major economies, the chief executive warned, adding that investors should begin safeguarding their wealth.

The continued threat of coronavirus to consumer spending, supply chains, and trade is bringing the world “to the brink of a global recession” in 2020, the CEO of financial services firm deVere Group said Wednesday.

Global stocks extended their downturn on Wednesday as concern around the coronavirus outbreak intensified. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average erased the last of their year-to-date gains on Tuesday before opening roughly 1% higher the following morning.

Markets weathered initial warnings as companies lowered their profit forecasts on virus concerns. Yet new fears of the outbreak becoming a global pandemic should prompt investors to build up defensive strategies, chief executive Nigel Green said.

“Investors have largely been caught off-guard by the serious and far-reaching economic consequence of the coronavirus,” Green said. “Clearly, this will hit global supply chains, economies across the world and ultimately government coffers too.”

DeVere expects markets to act “jittery” over the coming weeks as the pace of infection either accelerates or fades. Cboe’s VIX index, which measures broad market volatility, spiked through Monday and Tuesday’s trading sessions to its highest level since December 2018. Yields for 10-year and 30-year Treasury bonds sank to record lows as investors rushed for cover from the selloff. Gold, a traditional safe-haven and hedge bet for those betting on stocks to fall, hit a seven-year high.

The economic fallout inflicted by the outbreak will vary widely depending on its global contagion, Oxford Economics said in a Tuesday note. A pandemic contained within Asia would keep the hit to global growth to 0.5% – roughly $400 billion – in 2020 before a quick recovery in 2021.

A global pandemic would cut 1.3% – about $1.1 trillion – from the economists’ baseline projection as a labor shortage, weakened tourism, and lower capital investment shocks the world economy, Oxford estimated.

The outbreak’s timing also lends itself to exacerbate other economic risks, Green said. Advanced economies were already beginning to slow amid trade hurdles and manufacturing slowdowns. Key recession indicators flashed red, and analysts began to question whether the historically long economic expansion was coming to an end. The virus could be the nail in the bull market’s coffin once it joins a slew of other downward risks, deVere’s CEO said.

“Coronavirus has struck at a time when major economies, including Japan, Germany, India, and Hong Kong are already facing a serious downturn,” Green said. The upcoming US presidential election, lasting tensions between the US and Iran, and unresolved US-China trade war should also remain top-of-mind for investors, the CEO said.

“Together they could push the world to the brink of global recession this year,” he added. “Whilst I am confident that we’ll narrowly avoid a global recession in 2020, no-one can accurately predict the future – as we have seen with coronavirus, which markets wrongly assumed would be limited to mainly China.”

Coronavirus has killed 2,760 people and infected more than 81,000 as of Wednesday morning. While most deaths are concentrated in China, new fatalities in South Korea, Italy, and Iran ratcheted up worries of the outbreak dragging heavily on several national economies.

The S&P 500 recovered 1.23% from Tuesday’s close as of 11:10 a.m. ET, still down 1.6% year-to-date.

