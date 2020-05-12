Ryanair, one of the world’s biggest airlines, plans to run 40% of its flights from June, but people will have to ask permission to use the bathroom

caption A still from Ryanair’s video explaining new safety measures on flights, including a limited food and drink offering. source Ryanair

Ryanair plans to restart 40% of its flights from July, and says its introducing new measures, like requiring passengers to ask permission to use the bathroom.

Ryanair, one of the world’s largest carriers, had severely limited its flights in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

On flights it will now not be allowed to line for the bathroom, or pay for drinks and snacks with cash. Masks will be compulsory.

Ryanair plans to restart 40% of its flights in July, and will at the same time introduce a host of social distancing measures, including making people ask permission to go to the bathroom mid-flight.

The Irish airline, which flies primarily in Europe, is the world’s largest by number of routes. In 2019 it ranked as the world’s fifth-biggest airline by number of seats.

But like many airlines, its operations have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. It usually operates 2,500 flights per day – but flew only 600 scheduled flights in the whole month of April.

caption A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS takes off in Riga, Latvia, in March 2020. source Reuters

It now says it plans to restore 40% of its schedule from July, making 90% of its network available again.

And in a new video, it outlined a host of new measures for passengers, including passengers not being able to line up use the bathroom. Passengers will be able to the plane’s toilets “upon request,” the Guardian reported.

Passengers will also have limited in-flight service, and will only be able to buy prepackaged snacks and drinks on the plane. They will only be able to pay using contactless payment methods.

You can watch the video here:

Ryanair says the measures are “to protect the health of our guests and our people, and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

It also asks passengers to check in online before their flight and to download their boarding passes onto their phones – which were also common requests before the pandemic.

It asks passengers to check their own temperature before leaving they travel, and said this “may also be checked at the airport.” Recording too high a temperature could lead to passengers being denied boarding.

caption Ryanair’s video says queuing for the bathroom is now allowed. source Ryanair

Ryanair says face masks should now be worn at all times in airports and on board flights.

It also asks passengers to use automated, self-service bag machines to for checked luggage, and advises to bring hand luggage where possible.

It also asks passengers to socially distance throughout airports and to not line up when boarding the plane.

“Be assured that all Ryanair aircraft are professionally cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis, which is effective for more than 24 hours,” the video said.

It also said all Ryanair planes are fitted with HEPA air filters “which operate to hospital standards.”

caption Ryanair pledged daily professional cleaning of aircraft. source Ryanair

Despite the new measures, Ryanair has previously voiced opposition to one post-COVID-19 proposal: that airlines keep the middle seats on planes empty.

CEO Michael O’Leary said in April that the step would be “entirely ineffective,” making it impossible for the airline to make money. He also argued passengers would still be too close for effective social distancing.