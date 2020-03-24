Before-and-after photos show 8 of San Francisco’s most famous tourist attractions nearly deserted since the city was shut down to contain the coronavirus

caption The Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street, and Fisherman’s Wharf are empty of visitors as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people indoors. source Katie Canales/Business Insider/David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

San Francisco is in the middle of a three-week order directing residents to remain indoors to contain the coronavirus disease.

Many of the city’s restaurants, bars, and other businesses have shuttered, and the streets are subsequently empty.

San Francisco’s most beloved tourist attractions are also all but deserted as people heed the shelter-in-place order.

San Francisco is currently under a three-week order directing people to stay home to contain the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

Locals are remaining indoors as much as possible until April 7, though that deadline could be extended, and many restaurants, bars, retail shops, and other businesses are closed.

As a result, foot traffic is minimal, leaving the city’s most beloved tourist attractions fairly desolate for the time being.

From the Golden Gate Bridge to the city’s iconic cable car lines, here’s what San Francisco’s top tourist sites usually look like – and how the usual crowds have emptied out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco saw 26.2 million tourists in 2019, according to the San Francisco Travel Association.

caption City Lights Bookstore in North Beach in 2019. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Tourism is San Francisco’s largest private industry, as the San Francisco Chronicle reports – tourists spent $10 billion in the city in 2019.

As the streets of San Francisco thin out over coronavirus concerns, its biggest tourist attractions, like City Lights Bookstore, are currently much lonelier than usual.

caption A closure notice on the bookstore’s window on March 16. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Pier 39 is a shopping mall and tourist attraction just north of North Beach. Throngs of visitors usually clamor for a bowl of chowder or come to spot the sea lions lounging. nearby.

caption Pier 39 at San Francisco Fisherman Wharf on October 18, 2017. source DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

It’s now fenced off amid the regionwide shelter-in-place order.

caption Pier 39 on March 18, 2020. source Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pier 39 is a part of Fisherman’s Wharf, where visitors dine on seafood and stroll along the waterfront.

caption Fisherman’s Wharf in 2019. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

It’s all but a ghost town now.

caption Fisherman’s Wharf is seen empty on March 17, 2020 in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Lombard Street is known as one of the world’s “crookedest” streets. Visitors regularly flock to either walk or drive down the iconic stretch.

caption Lombard Street in 2016. source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But on the first day of the shelter-in-place order, no one was walking or driving on Lombard as thousands hunkered down in their homes.

caption Lombard Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood on March 17, 2020.. source JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Similarly, a jaunt through San Francisco’s Chinatown District is a must if you’re visiting the city — or if you live here.

caption Tourists in Chinatown in 2018. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

But the neighborhood is also empty amid the order.

caption Chinatown on March 17, 2020. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chinatown businesses have been seeing sales drop long before the order went into effect. The district, as well as many in the Asian-American community, have experienced xenophobia and racism in the face of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

To the north of the city is its signature Golden Gate Bridge — 112,000 vehicles usually cross the span each day.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge in 2019. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

That number has slowed to a crawl since the order went into effect, costing the bridge and its governing body $300,000 in toll revenue a day.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge on March 18 2020. source David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The city’s premiere shopping destination, Union Square, is also a common spot to visit. It’s located near the bustling Financial District.

caption Tourists in Union Square in 2018. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

It was cleared out on the first day of the shelter-in-place order, save for a few people.

caption Union Square on March 17, 2020. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Locals and tourists alike typically frequent the many shops near the square, like Uniqlo, H&M, and Macy’s.

caption Union Square in 2018. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

But now, windows are boarded up in some shopfronts and the streets are devoid of cars.

caption Union Square on March 22, 2020. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Cable car rides are also at the top of the list for many visitors.

caption Cable cars on Powell Street in San Francisco in 2016. source Barbara Munker/picture alliance via Getty Images

But the city shut the iconic cars down to protect operators from contracting the coronavirus.

caption Powell Street is empty of cable cars and shoppers on March 22, 2020. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

The cable cars didn’t have closed cabs that separated operators from riders.