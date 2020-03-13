Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus after a massive event in London where she posed for pictures with Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2019. source Patrick Doyle/Reuters

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s symptoms developed after she spoke at a huge event at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, which was attended by high-profile guests including actor Idris Elba and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

She had also posed for pictures with Elba and Hamilton. It’s not clear if they have tested for the disease.

Other speakers at the London event included British chef Jamie Oliver, singer Leona Lewis, actor Gwendoline Christie, and former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau.

Prime Minister Trudeau is self-isolating but has not been tested.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus after speaking at massive event in London and posing for pictures alongside numerous celebrities including Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton.

Grégoire Trudeau’s symptoms – a fever and mild flu – developed back in Canada after her attendance on March 4 at WE Day 2020 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

This was a youth empowerment event where she addressed around 18,000 young people from the stage and potentially had contact with numerous of the event’s high-profile speakers.

March 04, 2020

Lewis speaks on stage during WE Day UK 2020 at the SSE Arena in London [????：gettyimages] pic.twitter.com/ZE7nnmIGvj — TeamLH44_JP (@TeamLH44_JAPAN) March 4, 2020

Other speakers at the event included Idris Elba, the British TV chef Jamie Oliver, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, the model Adwoa Aboah, and the actor Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth from “Game of Thrones.”

At the event she posed for a picture alongside several others, including former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau, Idris Elba, and Lewis Hamilton, which she later posted to Instagram.

The conditions of other celebrities and guests at the event are not known.

Grégoire Trudeau had spoken on a panel on women’s empowerment alongside former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and singer Leona Lewis.

Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Grégoire Trudeau had tested positive, has mild symptoms, and is in quarantine.

He also said that he would self-isolate for 14 days and will continue to conduct business, including meetings about the coronavirus crisis response, over digital channels.

He currently has no plans to be tested for the virus, the BBC reported.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

A number of high-ranking politicians, including Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton and UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some top officials in Iran have also died of the disease.

There are currently 117 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.

WE Charity, which organizes the WE Day events, posted a statement saying it has canceled all forthcoming events including those planned in Illinois, Baltimore and California and will continue its mission through online events.