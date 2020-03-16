Chains including Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are closing seating areas and emphasizing drive-thru orders amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Chains including Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have shut down dining areas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In recent days, a number of chains have announced they are shifting to a to-go model, emphasizing delivery, drive-thru, and take-out orders.

Some state and city governments are requiring restaurants to shut down or close their dining rooms.

Chains including Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have closed their seating areas amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In recent days, a number of chains have announced they are closing seating areas. While some locations are shuttering, most locations of the chains will continue to serve customers take-out orders, as well as orders placed via drive-thrus or via delivery.

States including Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington, as well as cities such as New York and Los Angeles, are requiring that restaurants and bars shutter or close dining areas.

Here are all the national chains that are taking steps to move towards becoming solely focused on take-out, drive-thru, and delivery business, banning customers from dining in locations.

Taco Bell

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

On Friday, Taco Bell announced it was equipping locations to close their dining rooms and only serve food via drive-thru and delivery.

“We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work,” CEO Mark King wrote in a message.

Starbucks

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

On Sunday, Starbucks announced it is temporarily ending the use of seating and closing some stores in “high-social gathering locations” such as malls and colleges, as well as shutting stores and cutting hours in areas with high clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Customers can still order at the counter, at the drive-thru window, and via the app.

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different,” Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ executive vice president and president of the US company-operated business and Canada, said in a statement. “We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers.”

Chick-fil-A

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced it is temporarily closing its dining room seating, in an effort to help limit person-to-person contact.

“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

Shake Shack

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Shake Shack announced on Monday that it is shifting to a “to-go” only model.

“As we navigate this evolving situation, we’ll continue to act in the interest of the safety of our team and our guests,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in a statement. “We’re committed to doing our part as a company to play a proactive role in protecting our communities.”

Cava

source Hollis Johnson

Cava announced on Monday that it is suspending dine-in at all locations. Multi-use utensils, dishware, and condiments will also no longer be available.

Chop’t

source Eliza McKelvey/Business Insider

On Monday, the salad chain announced it would close its dining rooms in all locations. In New York City and Washington, DC, the chain is moving to digital-only ordering, as well as waiving delivery fees in both cities.

Jack in the Box

source Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box tweeted on Monday: “Due to the health & safety of our customers, employees, and communities being our #1 concern, we will be temporarily closing all of our Jack in the Box dining-room services, effective today, until further notice. We will continue to provide drive-thru & mobile-delivery services.”

Noodles & Co.

caption A dish from Noodles & Company. source Ken L./Yelp

Noodles and Co. is transitioning to pick-up and carry-out only, starting on Tuesday. Additionally, all restaurants will close at 8 p.m.