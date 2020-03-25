You’ll reportedly need to make $75,000 or less to get the maximum coronavirus stimulus check from the US government

caption Donald Trump. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senate leaders and the White House have tentatively agreed on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The bill includes sending individuals direct payments of around $1,200 or less, depending on income, according to a report by the LA Times.

The amount will be set by income reported in 2018 taxes and decline from the full amount for individuals who made over $75,000 or married couples who filed jointly and made $150,000, according to the report.

People who made $99,000 or more, and couples who made $198,000 or more, would not be eligible for the payment, according to the LA Times.

The White House and leaders in the Senate have come to a tentative agreement on what should be included in the nearly $2 trillion stimulus package to deal with the impact of the coronavirus, including a provision to send checks to individuals.

The details of the package still need to be finalized before the Senate votes on the bill – and the House of Representatives and the president would need to pass the legislation as well before it becomes law, though both are likely to approve the Senate’s bill.

It is unclear how the government would deliver the payments, or how quickly they could be distributed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the payments.